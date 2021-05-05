The death toll in the country also reached over 2.26 lakh after record 3,780 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering a dip in daily infections for two consecutive days, India on Wednesday recorded a significant hike in new cases with the country witnessing over 3.82 lakh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country also reached over 2.26 lakh after record 3,780 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148, while the death toll climbed up to 2,26,188 after the country witnessed its highest single-day spike in death at 3,780.

With the increase in daily infections, the active cases in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 34 lakh. Registering a steady rise, the active caseload in India stood at 34,87,229.

India, during the last two days, witnessed a dip in daily infections, with the country on Monday registering 3.68 lakh cases, while on Tuesday the daily caseload was recorded at 3.57 lakh. However, the dip in cases is due to the low number testing done on Sunday. India has been registering a relatively low number of cases on Mondays and sometimes on Tuesday since the second wave of the pandemic.

The surge of the highly infectious Indian variant of the coronavirus has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen and left morgues and crematoriums overflowing. Many people have died in ambulances and car parks waiting for a bed or oxygen.

India had reached the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on Tuesday. The country is only behind the US in terms of number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan