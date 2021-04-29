According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in India to 1,83,76,524.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in India to 1,83,76,524. The death toll was also increased subsequently and reached 2,04,832 after 3,645 deaths were reported in the span of 24 hours.

With the exponential rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the active caseload in the country also crossed the grim milestone of the 30-lakh mark. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

The highest spike in daily cases came as many states including UP, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra witnessed a record surge in cases during the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent. This is the seventh day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in the biggest single-day spike, Karnataka recorded 39,047 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 14.39 lakh, while fatalities crossed the 15,000-mark with 229 deaths. The previous high in the state was 34,804 cases on April 25 this year. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,596 infections. The statewide death toll stood at 15,036.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 63,309 new coronavirus cases and 985 deaths. It took the tally of infections in the state to 44,73,394 and the death toll to 67,214. Mumbai recorded 4,926 new cases and 78 deaths, raising its caseload to 6,40,409 and the death toll to 12,954.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to disease, while 29,824 new cases pushed the tally to 11,82,848. The death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan