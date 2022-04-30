New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported a slight rise in coronavirus cases, recording 3,688 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country had registered as many as 3,377 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country have increased to 18,684 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,755 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,33,377. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The country reported 50 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 5,23,803. Out of 50 fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

The daily cases positivity rate saw a rise from 0.71 per cent (on Friday) to 0.74 per cent (on Saturday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.63 per cent (on Friday) to 0.66 per cent (on Saturday). The total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,89,90,935.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9905  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 20 2304933 14730
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199 296
4 Assam 11 716215 7986
5 Bihar 36 818264 12256
6 Chandigarh 69 90817 1165
7 Chhattisgarh 33 1138196 14034
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437 4
9 Delhi 5609 359  1849772 26174
10 Goa 44 241545 3832
11 Gujarat 105 1213274 10943
12 Haryana 2438 200  978961 10619
13 Himachal Pradesh 60 280603 4134
14 Jammu and Kashmir 65   449216 4751
15 Jharkhand 27 429878 5317
16 Karnataka 1737 14  3905660 40099
17 Kerala*** 2862 92  6469204 69011
18 Ladakh 4 28014 228
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350 52
20 Madhya Pradesh 118 23  1030561 10735
21 Maharashtra 979 18  7728756 147842
22 Manipur 17   135083 2120
23 Meghalaya 4 92200 1593
24 Mizoram 714 30  226009 696
25 Nagaland 0   34728 760
26 Odisha 121 12  1278789 9124
27 Puducherry 11 163815 1962
28 Punjab 181 741636 17748
29 Rajasthan 329 74  1273714 9552
30 Sikkim 3   38697 452
31 Tamil Nadu 507 19  3415351 38025
32 Telangana 306 10  787561 4111
33 Tripura 1   99957 922
34 Uttarakhand 474 14  429306 7693
35 Uttar Pradesh 1463 69  2049102 23507
36 West Bengal 335 34  1996669 21201
Total# 18684 883  42533377 523803


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan