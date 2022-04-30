New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported a slight rise in coronavirus cases, recording 3,688 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country had registered as many as 3,377 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country have increased to 18,684 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,755 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,33,377. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The country reported 50 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 5,23,803. Out of 50 fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

The daily cases positivity rate saw a rise from 0.71 per cent (on Friday) to 0.74 per cent (on Saturday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.63 per cent (on Friday) to 0.66 per cent (on Saturday). The total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,89,90,935.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 20 4 2304933 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 11 2 716215 7986 5 Bihar 36 4 818264 12256 6 Chandigarh 69 4 90817 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 33 3 1138196 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5609 359 1849772 26174 10 Goa 44 1 241545 3832 11 Gujarat 105 6 1213274 10943 12 Haryana 2438 200 978961 10619 13 Himachal Pradesh 60 2 280603 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 449216 4751 15 Jharkhand 27 1 429878 5317 16 Karnataka 1737 14 3905660 40099 17 Kerala*** 2862 92 6469204 69011 18 Ladakh 4 1 28014 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 118 23 1030561 10735 21 Maharashtra 979 18 7728756 147842 22 Manipur 17 135083 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 1 92200 1593 24 Mizoram 714 30 226009 696 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 121 12 1278789 9124 27 Puducherry 11 3 163815 1962 28 Punjab 181 3 741636 17748 29 Rajasthan 329 74 1273714 9552 30 Sikkim 3 38697 452 31 Tamil Nadu 507 19 3415351 38025 32 Telangana 306 10 787561 4111 33 Tripura 1 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 474 14 429306 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1463 69 2049102 23507 36 West Bengal 335 34 1996669 21201 Total# 18684 883 42533377 523803





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan