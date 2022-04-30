New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported a slight rise in coronavirus cases, recording 3,688 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country had registered as many as 3,377 COVID-19 cases on Friday.
As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country have increased to 18,684 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.
A total of 2,755 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,33,377. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The country reported 50 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 5,23,803. Out of 50 fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.
The daily cases positivity rate saw a rise from 0.71 per cent (on Friday) to 0.74 per cent (on Saturday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.63 per cent (on Friday) to 0.66 per cent (on Saturday). The total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,89,90,935.
Check state-wise list here:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20
|4
|2304933
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|11
|2
|716215
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|36
|4
|818264
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|69
|4
|90817
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|3
|1138196
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5609
|359
|1849772
|26174
|10
|Goa
|44
|1
|241545
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|105
|6
|1213274
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|2438
|200
|978961
|10619
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|60
|2
|280603
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|65
|449216
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|27
|1
|429878
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1737
|14
|3905660
|40099
|17
|Kerala***
|2862
|92
|6469204
|69011
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|1
|28014
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|118
|23
|1030561
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|979
|18
|7728756
|147842
|22
|Manipur
|17
|135083
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|1
|92200
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|714
|30
|226009
|696
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|121
|12
|1278789
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|11
|3
|163815
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|181
|3
|741636
|17748
|29
|Rajasthan
|329
|74
|1273714
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|38697
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|507
|19
|3415351
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|306
|10
|787561
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99957
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|474
|14
|429306
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1463
|69
|2049102
|23507
|36
|West Bengal
|335
|34
|1996669
|21201
|Total#
|18684
|883
|42533377
|523803
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan