New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant decline in daily COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 34,000 -- lowest in the last 11 days -- new coronavirus infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.06 crore. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to over 4.03 lakh after more than 550 fresh fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the total coronavirus cases in the country to 3,06,19,932. The death toll rose subsequently and reached 4,03,281 after 553 new fatalities recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowes single-day spike India has recorded in the last 111 days. The country had last reported less than 34,000 new cases on March 16 when 28,903 fresh COVID infections were registered in the country in a day. Meanwhile, today's daily deaths are also the lowest single-day spike recorded since April 5 when the country reported 446 new fatalities in a day.

With this, India's active caseload of COVID cases has declined to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52 per cent of the total cases.

Total recoveries touched 2,97,52,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.17 per cent.

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.40 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 15 consecutive days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan