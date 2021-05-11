However, the fatalities stood over 3,800 during the last 24 hours, witnessing a surge as compared to Monday's 3,754 deaths and taking the death toll near the grim milestone of 2.50 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing an exponential rise for four consecutive days when the country reported over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours registered a significant dip in new infections after nearly 3.30 lakh fresh coronavirus cases were reported from across the country. However, the fatalities stood over 3,800 during the last 24 hours, witnessing a surge as compared to Monday's 3,754 deaths and taking the death toll near the grim milestone of 2.50 lakh.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday morning, India recorded 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,29,92,517, while the death toll climbed up to 2,49,992 after 3,876 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the span of 24 hours.

The daily discharges also took over the fresh infections today with 3,56,082 people getting discharged from the hospitals across the country. Today's discharges took the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the health ministry's data stated.

With the high number of discharges in the last 24 hours, the active cases in India also reduced to 37,15,221 from yesterday's 3.45 lakh after registering a steady rise for over 50 days. The active cases in the country comprise of 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

India on Monday reported 3.66 lakh fresh infections that pushed its active tally and total caseload to 37.45 lakh and 2.26 crore respectively. Meanwhile, 3,754 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed India's toll to 2.46 lakh.

Though India saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday, it could be attributed to the fact that fewer tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays that ultimately affected the numbers.

Meanwhile, The number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31. Maharashtra's overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398. Maharashtra had reported 39,544 cases on March 31.

Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent. However, the dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascribed to a smaller number of tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday. At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7 per cent.

Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372. The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

Check the state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 195 6125 78 Andhra Pradesh 189367 1104431 8791 Arunachal Pradesh 1955 18351 64 Assam 38847 257571 1753 Bihar 105104 493189 3357 Chandigarh 8653 41842 575 Chhattisgarh 125104 727497 10742 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1202 7722 4 Delhi 85258 1231297 19663 Goa 32262 87659 1729 Gujarat 136158 547935 8511 Haryana 113232 509617 5766 Himachal Pradesh 34417 99427 1938 Jammu and Kashmir 49951 167813 2782 Jharkhand 57902 230646 3982 Karnataka 571026 1383285 19372 Kerala 420076 1504160 5879 Ladakh 1447 13825 157 Lakshadweep 992 2980 10 Madhya Pradesh 111223 563754 6501 Maharashtra 593150 4469425 76398 Manipur 4604 30685 489 Meghalaya 3062 16834 233 Mizoram 1854 5920 22 Nagaland 2884 13249 150 Odisha 85107 457569 2197 Puducherry 14169 57818 988 Punjab 75800 364170 10704 Rajasthan 203017 564352 5825 Sikkim 2540 7215 169 Tamil Nadu 152389 1240968 15880 Telangana 62797 436619 2771 Tripura 3063 34682 413 Uttarakhand 74480 171438 3896 Uttar Pradesh 225271 1283754 15742 West Bengal 126663 873480 12461 Total# 3715221 19027304 249992

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan