At 3.29 lakh, COVID cases dip in India with discharges taking over new infections; death toll nears 2.50 lakh-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing an exponential rise for four consecutive days when the country reported over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours registered a significant dip in new infections after nearly 3.30 lakh fresh coronavirus cases were reported from across the country. However, the fatalities stood over 3,800 during the last 24 hours, witnessing a surge as compared to Monday's 3,754 deaths and taking the death toll near the grim milestone of 2.50 lakh.
According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday morning, India recorded 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,29,92,517, while the death toll climbed up to 2,49,992 after 3,876 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the span of 24 hours.
The daily discharges also took over the fresh infections today with 3,56,082 people getting discharged from the hospitals across the country. Today's discharges took the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the health ministry's data stated.
With the high number of discharges in the last 24 hours, the active cases in India also reduced to 37,15,221 from yesterday's 3.45 lakh after registering a steady rise for over 50 days. The active cases in the country comprise of 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.
India on Monday reported 3.66 lakh fresh infections that pushed its active tally and total caseload to 37.45 lakh and 2.26 crore respectively. Meanwhile, 3,754 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed India's toll to 2.46 lakh.
Though India saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday, it could be attributed to the fact that fewer tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays that ultimately affected the numbers.
Meanwhile, The number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31. Maharashtra's overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398. Maharashtra had reported 39,544 cases on March 31.
Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent. However, the dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascribed to a smaller number of tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday. At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7 per cent.
Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372. The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.
Check the state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|195
|6125
|78
|Andhra Pradesh
|189367
|1104431
|8791
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1955
|18351
|64
|Assam
|38847
|257571
|1753
|Bihar
|105104
|493189
|3357
|Chandigarh
|8653
|41842
|575
|Chhattisgarh
|125104
|727497
|10742
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1202
|7722
|4
|Delhi
|85258
|1231297
|19663
|Goa
|32262
|87659
|1729
|Gujarat
|136158
|547935
|8511
|Haryana
|113232
|509617
|5766
|Himachal Pradesh
|34417
|99427
|1938
|Jammu and Kashmir
|49951
|167813
|2782
|Jharkhand
|57902
|230646
|3982
|Karnataka
|571026
|1383285
|19372
|Kerala
|420076
|1504160
|5879
|Ladakh
|1447
|13825
|157
|Lakshadweep
|992
|2980
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|111223
|563754
|6501
|Maharashtra
|593150
|4469425
|76398
|Manipur
|4604
|30685
|489
|Meghalaya
|3062
|16834
|233
|Mizoram
|1854
|5920
|22
|Nagaland
|2884
|13249
|150
|Odisha
|85107
|457569
|2197
|Puducherry
|14169
|57818
|988
|Punjab
|75800
|364170
|10704
|Rajasthan
|203017
|564352
|5825
|Sikkim
|2540
|7215
|169
|Tamil Nadu
|152389
|1240968
|15880
|Telangana
|62797
|436619
|2771
|Tripura
|3063
|34682
|413
|Uttarakhand
|74480
|171438
|3896
|Uttar Pradesh
|225271
|1283754
|15742
|West Bengal
|126663
|873480
|12461
|Total#
|3715221
|19027304
|249992
