New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'poor' category with AQI touching 293 on Friday morning, according to the latest updates by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). On the other hand, the AQI has gone up 306 in Noida adjacent to Delhi, and 249 in Gururgram.

According to the SAFAR, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 7.40 am stood at 'poor' and 'moderate' levels, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had ordered that industries that are not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas should be closed immediately.

According to a statement issued by the CAQM on Thursday said that from 1,215 cumulative inspections were carried out till December 7.

"Out of these, closures have been identified 128 industries, 58 construction and demolition sites and 42 commercial and residential complexes operating diesel generator sets,” the statement read.

“Not only have closure orders been issued with respect to grossly violating units, but flying squads have also further verified physical closure of operations and 111 such units have so far been closed down, till further orders," the statement further added.

To reduce the pollution level in the capital, a total of 7,673 trucks carrying non-essential goods have been stopped from entering Delhi.

In order to bring down the air pollution level, the commission has asked states to prepare an implementable action plan which will emphasise on specifying definite timelines for switching over of all identified industries units to PNG, where infrastructure and supply of gas are already available.

After the Supreme Court pulled it up for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city, the Delhi government directed that schools will remain closed until further orders. The schools in the four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi has been closed till further orders.

