India COVID-19 Latest News: Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the recent upward trends in daily COVID-19 cases, India recorded 28,903 new infections in the last 24 hours, which is the highest so far this year. In fact, the rise in active cases is the sharpest since September 17, 2020.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,45,284, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.39 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data.

Nearly 62 per cent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 per cent of the deaths were reported by Maharashtra, the country’s worst affected.

The spike comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with chief ministers of all states and Union Territories on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive today with the Centre looking to ramp up the inoculation exercise amid a rise in infection in some states.

PM Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

The drive has now moved on to next round to cover people over 60 years of age, and those aged above 45 years and having comorbidities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta