New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: After Centre told states and union territories to create makeshift hospitals while focusing on rural areas in particular, two of countries biggest cities – Delhi and Mumbai – reported highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases since May. While Delhi confirmed 2,700 new cases of COVID-19, highest since May 21, the financial capital reported 6,347 new cases of COVID-19 a 12 per cent increase from the cases reported a day earlier.

Delhi: Test Positivity Rate mounts to 3.64 per cent

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which calculates the number of people testing positive for COVD-19 per 100 people tested, mounted from 2.24 per cent to 3.64 per cent on Saturday in Delhi. According to Delhi’s third wave action plan, a test positivity rate over 2 per cent (along with 9,000 new cases and 1000 average oxygen bed occupancy) warrants an Orange alert in the city. While the Test Positivity Rate has mounted to 3.64 per cent, the daily case count is still less than 9,000 and the patients on Oxygen support were numbered at 87 in Delhi on Saturday.

Mumbai confirms 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, most asymptomatic

While the daily case count in the financial capital rose by 12 per cent to 6,347 cases, the number of asymptomatic patients were confirmed as 5,712 on Saturday. Over 90 per cent hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients were unoccupied.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reactivated its ward-level 'war rooms' to tackle the prevailing situation led by the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. Earlier on Friday, the BMC had said 55 per cent of 282 samples from Covid patients in the city sent for genome sequencing had tested positive for the Omicron strain.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma