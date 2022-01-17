New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downward trend after almost over a fortnight, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 2.58 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.73 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to over 4.86 lakh after more than 380 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, India registered 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far. The death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 with 385 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, increased to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days, accounting for 4.43 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,05,964 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.41 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.30 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 157.20 crore.

A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Meanwhile, India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be ready in a month or two, news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying. The product might need a small trial in India before it could be rolled out as a booster or standalone vaccine.

The Pune based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine and has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data. The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan