New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active COVID-19 cases in the country dropped below the 30-lakh mark as the daily discharges top fresh infections for the fifth consecutive day. Witnessing a significant dip in cases, India, during the last 24 hours, reported 2.57 lakh COVID-19 cases, while over 3.57 lakh people recuperated from the deadly infection during the same span of time. However, the daily deaths continue to rise at a significant speed with the country reporting nearly 4,200 fatalities during the last 24 hours taking the overall fatality toll in the country near to the grim milestone of the 3-lakh mark.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India reported 2,57,299 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 2,62,89,290. The death toll also rose significantly and reached 2,95,525 after 4,194 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, amid the decline in cases, India has started witnessing a significant rise in black fungus cases. In wake of this,

the Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to all the states and union territories (UTs) advising them to review their preparedness for infection prevention and control, as well as hygiene and sanitation in hospitals.

Taking a note of the secondary and opportunistic fungal infections which are getting amplified due to the present surge in COVID cases and Mucormycosis becoming a cause of concern, the ministry listed certain activities and urged states to undertake those practices to ensure that there are robust infection prevention and control practices in COVID hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The government also instructed the states and UTs to prepare and implement the Infection Prevention Control (IPC) Programme in the hospital/health facilities, as per the guidance given in National Guidelines for Infection and Control in Healthcare Facilities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan