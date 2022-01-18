New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday reported 2,38,018 COVID cases 20,071 less than yesterday, 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country were recorded at 17,36,628 while the daily positivity rate has reached 14.43 per cent.

The total Omicron tally in India has reached 8,891- which shows an increase of 8.31 per cent since yesterday.

Further, the Mumbai Police has said 35 of its personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,341, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research, the top medical body, said contacts of Covid patients, unless identified as high-risk, don't need to be tested.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.04 crores, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

No decision has yet been taken by the union health ministry on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years, official sources told news agency ANI.

On Monday, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) chairman Dr NK Arora had said that the country might start vaccinating 12-14 years of children against COVID-19 from March this year as the 15-18 years population will likely get fully vaccinated by then.

"India may begin inoculating children in 12-14 age group against COVID-19 in March as 15-18 population is likely to get fully vaccinated by then," Dr Arora said as quoted by news agency PTI.

“Once their full vaccination is done, the government will take up the policy decision to include the next age group, which is the 12-14 bracket," Dr Arora had earlier told The Times of India.

The third wave of Covid infections in the country has pushed the daily count of cases in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata with a slight decline witnessed recently. However, the authorities have imposed precautionary measures to control the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha