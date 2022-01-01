New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continues to witness an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 22,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. Subsequently, the Omicron cases in the country also climbed up to over 1,400-mark after more than 160 new infections of the new variant were reported in the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India recorded 161 new Omicron infections on Friday which took the total tally to 1,431. Of the 1,431 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 374 have either recuperated or migrated.

In terms of Omicron cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 454 Omicron cases, while the national capital Delhi is at second position with 351 Omicron cases. Apart from these two, Tamil Nadu has logged 118 Omicron cases so far while Gujarat (115), Kerala (109) and Rajasthan (69) are the major contributors of Omicron cases.

Check the state-wise list here:

According to the data by the health ministry, India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday climbed up to 3,48,61,579 after 22,775 new COVID cases were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. the death toll also climbed up to 4,81,080 with 406 new fatalities. This is the highest one-day rise India has witnessed in the last 85 days.

The active caseload in the country also crossed the 1-lakh mark and reached 1,04,781 after an increase of 13,420 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections. A total of 22,431 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6 while the active cases were recorded above one lakh last on November 30 when 1,00,543 such infections were registered.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 22,775 cases and 406 deaths

Recoveries: 3,42,75,312

Total cases: 3,48,61,579

Total Deaths: 4,81,080

Active cases: 1,04,781

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent. The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,75,312, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan