New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The country has witnessed the lowest number of cases of coronavirus, by recording just 22,065 cases on Monday. This was the lowest count of daily cases recorded since July 6 as the pandemic continued to take a toll on the country.

As the coronavirus cases were taking a surge on a daily basis, the people infected with this highly contagious viral disease has reached 9,906,592 in the country. With 354 new deaths, the total number of deaths due to the viral disease reported in a single day was also the lowest recorded so far. The total number of Covid-19 patients having succumbed to the viral disease has reached 143,709.

Currently, the total number of active cases in the country are 3,39,820. The country has recorded the lowest case since July 6, according to the government data.

The first death due to coronavirus in India was reported on March 12, from south India.

Union Health Ministry issued a statement on Monday that read, "The daily recoveries exceeding new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 3,960 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours."

On the other hand, a new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in the UK, although there is no evidence to suggest that the mutation will impact the effectiveness of vaccines against the disease, an official said.

Earlier, the UK health secretary Matt Hancock in the day announced that a new variant of Covid-19 had been identified in the south of England, and was responsible for roughly 1,000 cases.

