At 2,00,739 COVID-19 cases, India sees biggest one-day spike; 1,038 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the unprecedented rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.40 crore. The death toll in the country also rose to 1.73 lakh after 1,038 new fatalities were reported in the country in the same span of time.
According to the Union Health Ministry's data today morning, the country has registered 2,00,739 fresh infections taking the overall caseload in India to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll climbe up to 1,73,123 after 1,038 new deaths were reportd from across the country.
This is the highest single-day toll India has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic last year, while the death toll is also the highest since October 2 last year. India has been witnessing over 1.50 lakh daily cases from last few weeks. On Wednesday, the country had logged nearly 1.85 lakh cases while 1.27 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen.
Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.
The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.
With the daily cases crossing the grim milestone of 2-lakh mark, India's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in last 10 days when the country had crossed the 1-lakh mark in daily infections. With the unabated rise in daily COVID-19 cases, India has left behind the US, the only other country which has logged over 2 lakh cases in a day. The US had on October 30 last year registered over one lakh cases for the first time and took 21 days to cross the 2 lakh-mark on November 20.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|106
|13
|5078
|24
|63
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|28383
|2533
|901327
|1606
|7339
|18
|Arunachal Pradesh
|64
|9
|16792
|1
|56
|Assam
|4547
|276
|216199
|106
|1122
|3
|Bihar
|23725
|3576
|269795
|1189
|1651
|21
|Chandigarh
|3371
|1
|28210
|417
|404
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|118636
|9497
|362301
|4633
|5307
|120
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|662
|84
|3756
|29
|2
|Delhi
|50736
|7226
|705162
|9952
|11540
|104
|Goa
|5112
|224
|57846
|245
|857
|4
|Gujarat
|39250
|4695
|323371
|2642
|4995
|73
|Haryana
|27421
|3214
|299205
|2166
|3316
|18
|Himachal Pradesh
|6929
|660
|64242
|252
|1148
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9390
|709
|130304
|372
|2042
|5
|Jharkhand
|18524
|1369
|127976
|1798
|1292
|31
|Karnataka
|85499
|6863
|996367
|4364
|13046
|38
|Kerala
|58564
|6114
|1125775
|2642
|4836
|22
|Ladakh
|1051
|200
|10095
|7
|132
|1
|Lakshadweep
|98
|12
|746
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|49551
|6012
|309489
|3657
|4312
|51
|Maharashtra
|613635
|19050
|2905721
|39624
|58804
|278
|Manipur
|133
|15
|29052
|6
|376
|Meghalaya
|363
|93
|13971
|5
|151
|Mizoram
|240
|36
|4470
|1
|12
|Nagaland
|84
|90
|12263
|103
|93
|Odisha
|11687
|1654
|341733
|610
|1933
|3
|Puducherry
|3032
|232
|41719
|242
|698
|2
|Punjab
|28250
|66
|246583
|3173
|7672
|63
|Rajasthan
|44905
|4215
|333379
|1956
|3008
|29
|Sikkim
|193
|18
|6127
|3
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|54315
|4330
|887663
|3464
|12970
|25
|Telengana
|27861
|2402
|308396
|897
|1788
|8
|Tripura
|334
|22
|33143
|5
|394
|Uttarakhand
|10770
|1417
|101461
|523
|1793
|13
|Uttar Pradesh
|111835
|15855
|622810
|4517
|9376
|67
|West Bengal
|32621
|3571
|587037
|2297
|10458
|24
|Total#
|1471877
|106173
|12429564
|93528
|173123
|1038
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan