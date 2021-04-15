This is the highest single-day toll India has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic last year, while the death toll is also the highest since October 2 last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the unprecedented rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.40 crore. The death toll in the country also rose to 1.73 lakh after 1,038 new fatalities were reported in the country in the same span of time.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data today morning, the country has registered 2,00,739 fresh infections taking the overall caseload in India to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll climbe up to 1,73,123 after 1,038 new deaths were reportd from across the country.

This is the highest single-day toll India has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic last year, while the death toll is also the highest since October 2 last year. India has been witnessing over 1.50 lakh daily cases from last few weeks. On Wednesday, the country had logged nearly 1.85 lakh cases while 1.27 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

With the daily cases crossing the grim milestone of 2-lakh mark, India's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in last 10 days when the country had crossed the 1-lakh mark in daily infections. With the unabated rise in daily COVID-19 cases, India has left behind the US, the only other country which has logged over 2 lakh cases in a day. The US had on October 30 last year registered over one lakh cases for the first time and took 21 days to cross the 2 lakh-mark on November 20.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 106 13 5078 24 63 1 Andhra Pradesh 28383 2533 901327 1606 7339 18 Arunachal Pradesh 64 9 16792 1 56 Assam 4547 276 216199 106 1122 3 Bihar 23725 3576 269795 1189 1651 21 Chandigarh 3371 1 28210 417 404 3 Chhattisgarh 118636 9497 362301 4633 5307 120 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 662 84 3756 29 2 Delhi 50736 7226 705162 9952 11540 104 Goa 5112 224 57846 245 857 4 Gujarat 39250 4695 323371 2642 4995 73 Haryana 27421 3214 299205 2166 3316 18 Himachal Pradesh 6929 660 64242 252 1148 13 Jammu and Kashmir 9390 709 130304 372 2042 5 Jharkhand 18524 1369 127976 1798 1292 31 Karnataka 85499 6863 996367 4364 13046 38 Kerala 58564 6114 1125775 2642 4836 22 Ladakh 1051 200 10095 7 132 1 Lakshadweep 98 12 746 1 Madhya Pradesh 49551 6012 309489 3657 4312 51 Maharashtra 613635 19050 2905721 39624 58804 278 Manipur 133 15 29052 6 376 Meghalaya 363 93 13971 5 151 Mizoram 240 36 4470 1 12 Nagaland 84 90 12263 103 93 Odisha 11687 1654 341733 610 1933 3 Puducherry 3032 232 41719 242 698 2 Punjab 28250 66 246583 3173 7672 63 Rajasthan 44905 4215 333379 1956 3008 29 Sikkim 193 18 6127 3 136 Tamil Nadu 54315 4330 887663 3464 12970 25 Telengana 27861 2402 308396 897 1788 8 Tripura 334 22 33143 5 394 Uttarakhand 10770 1417 101461 523 1793 13 Uttar Pradesh 111835 15855 622810 4517 9376 67 West Bengal 32621 3571 587037 2297 10458 24 Total# 1471877 106173 12429564 93528 173123 1038

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan