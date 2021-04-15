New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the unprecedented rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.40 crore. The death toll in the country also rose to 1.73 lakh after 1,038 new fatalities were reported in the country in the same span of time.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data today morning, the country has registered 2,00,739 fresh infections taking the overall caseload in India to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll climbe up to 1,73,123 after 1,038 new deaths were reportd from across the country. 

This is the highest single-day toll India has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic last year, while the death toll is also the highest since October 2 last year. India has been witnessing over 1.50 lakh daily cases from last few weeks. On Wednesday, the country had logged nearly 1.85 lakh cases while 1.27 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen. 

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

With the daily cases crossing the grim milestone of 2-lakh mark, India's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in last 10 days when the country had crossed the 1-lakh mark in daily infections. With the unabated rise in daily COVID-19 cases, India has left behind the US, the only other country which has logged over 2 lakh cases in a day. The US had on October 30 last year registered over one lakh cases for the first time and took 21 days to cross the 2 lakh-mark on November 20. 

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 106 13  5078 24  63
Andhra Pradesh 28383 2533  901327 1606  7339 18 
Arunachal Pradesh 64 16792 56  
Assam 4547 276  216199 106  1122
Bihar 23725 3576  269795 1189  1651 21 
Chandigarh 3371 28210 417  404
Chhattisgarh 118636 9497  362301 4633  5307 120 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 662 84  3756 29  2  
Delhi 50736 7226  705162 9952  11540 104 
Goa 5112 224  57846 245  857
Gujarat 39250 4695  323371 2642  4995 73 
Haryana 27421 3214  299205 2166  3316 18 
Himachal Pradesh 6929 660  64242 252  1148 13 
Jammu and Kashmir 9390 709  130304 372  2042
Jharkhand 18524 1369  127976 1798  1292 31 
Karnataka 85499 6863  996367 4364  13046 38 
Kerala 58564 6114  1125775 2642  4836 22 
Ladakh 1051 200  10095 132
Lakshadweep 98 12  746   1  
Madhya Pradesh 49551 6012  309489 3657  4312 51 
Maharashtra 613635 19050  2905721 39624  58804 278 
Manipur 133 15  29052 376  
Meghalaya 363 93  13971 151  
Mizoram 240 36  4470 12  
Nagaland 84 90  12263 103  93  
Odisha 11687 1654  341733 610  1933
Puducherry 3032 232  41719 242  698
Punjab 28250 66  246583 3173  7672 63 
Rajasthan 44905 4215  333379 1956  3008 29 
Sikkim 193 18  6127 136  
Tamil Nadu 54315 4330  887663 3464  12970 25 
Telengana 27861 2402  308396 897  1788
Tripura 334 22  33143 394  
Uttarakhand 10770 1417  101461 523  1793 13 
Uttar Pradesh 111835 15855  622810 4517  9376 67 
West Bengal 32621 3571  587037 2297  10458 24 
Total# 1471877 106173  12429564 93528  173123 1038 

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan