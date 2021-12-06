New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and Russia on Monday held the first-ever 2+2 ministerial-level dialogues between the two countries and signed multiple agreements amid a close watch by the United States of America (USA). During the crucial talks, India signed agreements with Russia for the procurement of AK-203 assault rifles and protocols on amending cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing.

At the 2+2 dialogue, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan following the rise of the Taliban and the withdrawal of the US troops, saying it will have wider repercussions across the world, including for central Asia.

Jaishankar also described terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation as prominent challenges for the region as he expressed hopes that the Indo-Russia partnership will continue to thrive, especially during the raging times of COVID-19.

"India-Russia partnership is unique. We are very conscious that in a world of rapid geopolitical changes, it has in fact been remarkably steady and strong," Jaishankar said, as reported by news agency PTI. "I would like to also take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and the state of our cooperation".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed hopes that Moscow and New Delhi will continue to remain good friends, adding that Russia will remain a major partner for India in challenging circumstances and lead us towards self-reliance. He also noted that defence engagements between India and Russia have progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times.

"We hope that Russia will remain a major partner for India in these challenging circumstances. From the Ministry of Defense, we have urged our greater military-technical collaboration, advanced research, co-development and co-production of defence equipment, leading to the self-reliance of India," news agency ANI quoted Rajnath as saying.

"I have had the honour of visiting Moscow twice and Dushanbe once to participate in the celebration for a victory in the Great Patriotic War and in two rounds of SCO defence ministers meetings," he added.

Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are in India for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue. After the talks, the two ministers will join President Vladimir Putin later in the day in his summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was crucial as India aims to balance its ties with Moscow amid the growing US influence and to check China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma