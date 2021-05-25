The daily deaths have also witnessed a dip from yesterday after nearly 3,500 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time after over a month, the coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark on Tuesday as the country reported 1.96 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking its overall caseload to near 2.70-crore mark. The daily deaths have also witnessed a dip from yesterday after nearly 3,500 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest the country has seen in the last 41 days. The spike in new cases took the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 2,69,48,874.

Meanwhile, the death toll in India also climbed up to 3,07,231 after the country recorded 3,511 fatalities, which is the lowest tally in the last 21 days. India had registered 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14, while 3,449 deaths were reported on May 3 in India.

The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

The significant dip in COVID-19 cases came as several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka started witnessing a massive decline in new cases.

Maharashtra recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's infection tally beyond the 56-lakh mark to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212. Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases again as 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 51,82,592. With this, Maharashtra is now left with 3,27,580 active cases.

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally surged to 16,73,785 with 3,981 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 19,362 as 157 more people succumbed to the disease. As many as 11,918 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 15,77,720. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 76,703.

Delhi recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities on Monday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has begun preparing for what is being termed the "third wave". This is the lowest number of daily cases recorded since March 27 (1,558 cases) and the count has gone below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 2.52 per cent. Meanwhile, 207 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,409.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries continues to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka, as the state on Monday reported 57,333 discharges and 25,311 new cases. The state today reported 529 more deaths, taking the toll to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan