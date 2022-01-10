New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the exponential rise in new infections, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 1.79 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total cases in the country to over 3.57 crore. Meanwhile, with over 140 new fatalities in the same span of time, the total death due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to over 4.83 lakh.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, India recorded 1,79,723 new cases of COVID-19 which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,57,07,727. This is the highest single-day spike India has recorded in the last 9 months. The country had reported 1,86,364 new cases on May 27 2020. Meanwhile, 146 new fatalities took the death toll to 4,83,936.

With the massive rise in new cases, the active COVID cases in the country also rose to over 7 lakh and reached 7,23,619. This is the highest active caseload the country is witnessing in the last 204 days. The active cases comprise 2.03 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 7.92 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,45,00,172, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra's daily Covid infection tally surged to 44,388, while West Bengal reported an all-time high of 24,287 fresh cases of Covid-19 yesterday. Whereas Karnataka reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh's Covid case count has jumped to 17,37,550. On the other hand, Punjab registered 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases which took the infection tally to 6,21,449.

National capital Delhi logged 22,751 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours -- the highest since May 1 last year. On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana, also reported a big jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from the Gurugram district alone.

Omicron cases in India:

India, during the last 24 hours, reported 410 new cases of Omicron variant taking the total tally of such infections to 4,033 across 27 states and UTs so far. Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236. Sikkim is the only Indian state that has not reported any case of the Omicron variant to date.

Of the 207 new cases of the Omicron variant in Maharashtra yesterday, Sangli reported 57 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad. Mumbai has a total of 606 Omicron cases as of now, while 223 were reported so far in Pune city.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan