New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India during the last 24 hours, reported 1.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases, its lowest in the last 45 days, taking the overall caseload in the country to 2.77 crore. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen, meanwhile, rose to over 3.22 lakh after over 3,600 new fatalities during the span of 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India registered 1,73,790 fresh COVID-19 infections which took the total cases in the country to 2,77,29,247. This is the second consecutive day that less than 2 lakh cases have been registered in the country while it is the lowest single-day spike the country has witnessed in the last 45 days.

However, the death toll in the country climbed up to 3,22,512 after 3,617 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The daily positivity further declined to 8.36 per cent, remaining below 10 per cent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84 per cent.

The active cases have further reduced to 22,28,724 with a decline of 1,14,428 cases being recorded in the active caseload. It now comprises 8.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,51,78,011 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.16 per cent, the data stated. The daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the 16th consecutive day.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.89 crore on Saturday under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.

India is the second country after the US to achieve the vaccination landmark of 20 crore, it added. A total of 20,89,02,445 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,72,971 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan