New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a decline in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 1.68 lakh fresh infections, almost 6.4 per cent lower than yesterday when the country logged over 1.79 new COVID cases. With the decline of almost 11,000 cases, the daily positivity rate in the country also came down to 10.64 per cent today from 13.29 per cent yesterday.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, a total of 1,68,063 new infections were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,58,75,790 while 277 fatalities during the same span of time took the total COVID deaths in India to 4,84,213.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country witnessed a significant rise after an increase of 97,827 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. With this, the active cases in the country now reached 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.64 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.85 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,45,70,131, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

Omicron cases in India:

India reported 428 new Omicron variant cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall Omicron caseload in the country to 4,461. Of the total 4,461 Omicron cases, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350 and Uttar Pradesh 275.

Maharashtra reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant, raising its count to 1,247. Kerala also reported 17 fresh cases of Omicron taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of Covid-19 to 345. Haryana added 26 fresh cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus yesterday.

Check state-wise list of Omicron cases here:

Maharashtra- 1,247

Rajasthan- 645

Delhi- 546

Karnataka- 479

Kerala- 350

Uttar Pradesh- 275

Gujarat- 236

Tamil Nadu- 185

Haryana- 123

Telangana- 123

Odisha- 74

Andhra Pradesh- 28

Punjab- 27

West Bengal- 27

Goa- 21

Madhya Pradesh- 10

Assam- 9

Uttarakhand- 8

Meghalaya- 5

Jammu & Kashmir- 4

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 3

Chandigarh- 3

Puducherry- 2

Chhattisgarh- 1

Himachal Pradesh- 1

Ladakh- 1

Manipur- 1

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan