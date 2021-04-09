India Coronavirus News: India registered 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the overall coronavirus cases in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll reached 1,67,642 after the fresh 780 fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the surge and registering over 1 lakh cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 1.32 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall case tally to near 1.31 crore, while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 1.67 lakh after 780 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the overall coronavirus cases in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll reached 1,67,642 after the fresh 780 fatalities. This is the highest one-day spike India has ever recorded since the start of the pandemic last year, while 780 deaths are the highest one-day spike in death toll since October 18.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, the data by Union Health Ministry showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan