New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, reported 1.27 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to over 2.80 crore. This is the lowest single-day spike India has witnessed in the last 54 days. The death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 disease also crossed the 3.30-lakh mark after nearly 2,800 fresh deaths, the lowest since April, were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 1,27,510 new Coronavirus cases taking the total cases in the country to 2,81,75,044, while the death toll rose to 3,31,895 after 2,795 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest daily COVID-19 tally India has reported since April. The country had recorded 1.26 lakh cases on April 7 when the second wave of the COVID-19 started to batter the country. 2,795 deaths are also the lowest recorded in a day since April 26 when the country had registered 2,771 fresh fatalities.

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days. They have reduced to 18,95,520 comprising 6.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.09 per cent. A net decline of 1,30,572 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 19 successive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,59,47,629, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.18 per cent. The daily positivity was recorded at 6.62 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for eight consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.64 per cent.

On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three -akh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

