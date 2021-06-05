India registered 1,20,529 COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 2,86,94,879. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose subsequently and reached 3,44,082 after 3,380 fresh fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India during the last 24 hours, recorded 1.20 lakh COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest one-day spike the country has recorded in the last nearly two months. Today's spike in new cases took the overall caseload in the country to over 2.86 crore, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to near 3.45 lakh-mark after more than 3,300 fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India registered 1,20,529 COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 2,86,94,879. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose subsequently and reached 3,44,082 after 3,380 fresh fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest single-day spike in terms of new cases India has witnessed since April 6. The country had reported 1,15,736 new cases of COVID-19 on April 6. Since then, the new COVID cases rose exponentially and reached their peak at over 4.5 lakh in May starting.

The daily positivity rate further dipped to 5.78 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the 12th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.89 per cent.

The active case count has reduced to 15,55,248 comprising 5.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent, the data showed.

The number of recoveries continues to outnumber daily new cases for 23 consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,67,95,549, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan