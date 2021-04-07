India Coronavirus News: According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, a total of 1,15,736 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, which took the total caseload to 1,28,01,785.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concern over the second wave of coronavirus in the country, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 1.15 lakh new COVID-19 infections taking the overall case tally above 1.28 crore. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 1.66 lakh after630 new fatalities were reported in the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, a total of 1,15,736 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, which took the total caseload to 1,28,01,785. After 630 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19-related death toll in the country reached 1,66,177. With 59,856 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries went up to 1,17,92,135.

This is the highest single-day spike the country has ever witnessed since the onset of the pandemic last year. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. The latest surge in the daily cases came as Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest rise in daily infections.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continued to report a record number of daily cases. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second-highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354 while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. Maharashtra had reported the highest spike in daily cases on Sunday when it added over 57,000 infections.

The national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since November 27 last year when the city reported 5,482 cases in a day. Seventeen more fatalities due to the infection took the death toll to 11,113. In wake of the rising cases, the Delhi government has also imposed a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that an increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical and stressed upon people's participation in controlling the second wave of the deadly pathogen.

"The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified", the Health Ministry said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan