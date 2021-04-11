Delhi COVID Restrictions: In its daily updates, the Delhi Health Department said that the death toll in the city-state has mounted to 11,283, pushing the fatality rate to 1.56 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another alarming spike, Delhi on Sunday reported 10,774 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest-ever single-day spike since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, taking the national capital's total caseload to 7.25 lakh. The previous highest ever single-day spike in Delhi -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 last year.

In its daily updates, the Delhi Health Department said that the death toll in the city-state has mounted to 11,283, pushing the fatality rate to 1.56 per cent. It also said that Delhi currently has 34,341 active coronavirus cases.

The positivity rate, as per the Delhi Health Department, has reached 4.66 per cent while the recovery rate 93.70 per cent as more than 6.79 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. It also said that the national capital currently has 5,705 containment zones.

This comes hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that the situation in the national capital is "worrisome" and said that the fourth wave of the pandemic is much "more dangerous" than previous ones.

Kejriwal, however, ruled out imposing a lockdown but urged people across the city-state to not step out of their houses unless it is "very necessary". He also stressed that mass vaccination is the only way to stop the virus from spreading, adding that he has asked the Centre to remove the age cap on inoculation drive.

"We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and the situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose a lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fell short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed," Kejriwal said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Notably, the Union Health Ministry has also said that imposing a lockdown won't help in controlling the pandemic in the country, adding that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour must be followed. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a crucial meet with all chief ministers and asked them not to panic and focus on micro-containment zones and 'corona curfews' (night curfews) to control the spread of COVID-19.

