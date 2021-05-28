India Coronavirus News: India reported just 1.86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest single-day spike in 44 days, that pushed its total caseload to 2.75 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases continued in India on Friday after the country reported just 1.86 lakh fresh positives in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 44 days, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 3,660 deaths were recorded during the same period.

In a statement, the Health Ministry also said that India's total caseload stands at 2.75 crore, out of which 23.43 lakh are active cases. It said that India's recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent as 2.48 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.





Posted By: Aalok Sensharma