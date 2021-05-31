At 1.52 new COVID-19 cases, India sees lowest singe-day spike in 50 days; death toll tops 3.29 lakh | Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw another dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 1.52 lakh fresh positives in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 50 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the Health Ministry, India's death toll has reached 3.29 lakh with 3,128 new fatalities. Currently, India's fatality rate is at 1.17 per cent which is the lowest in the world.
On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent as 2.38 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same time span, pushing India's total recoveries to 2.56 crore.
India's total caseload now stands at 2.80 crore. Active cases, on the other hand, stand at 20.26 lakh which is 7.22 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the country.
The positivity rate in India has also dropped to 9.07 per cent. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 34.48 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, out of which 16.83 lakh were tested on Sunday.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|187
|6683
|114
|Andhra Pradesh
|165795
|1508515
|10832
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3783
|23052
|115
|Assam
|53795
|349773
|3300
|Bihar
|18378
|682166
|5104
|Chandigarh
|2134
|57043
|745
|Chhattisgarh
|39261
|917023
|13016
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|339
|9913
|4
|Delhi
|12100
|1389341
|24151
|Goa
|14010
|138429
|2625
|Gujarat
|35403
|762270
|9815
|Haryana
|21087
|726081
|8221
|Himachal Pradesh
|14940
|171398
|3127
|Jammu and Kashmir
|37677
|247393
|3870
|Jharkhand
|9906
|322060
|4977
|Karnataka
|342031
|2217117
|28679
|Kerala
|224120
|2281518
|8641
|Ladakh
|1555
|16754
|188
|Lakshadweep
|2006
|5890
|32
|Madhya Pradesh
|27256
|743550
|8019
|Maharashtra
|274601
|5362370
|94844
|Manipur
|8482
|40607
|793
|Meghalaya
|7496
|27130
|564
|Mizoram
|3034
|9015
|38
|Nagaland
|5049
|16151
|363
|Odisha
|83438
|670527
|2719
|Puducherry
|12167
|90141
|1518
|Punjab
|39263
|511720
|14432
|Rajasthan
|49224
|880919
|8317
|Sikkim
|3961
|10960
|250
|Tamil Nadu
|305546
|1739280
|23754
|Telangana
|35042
|537522
|3263
|Tripura
|6557
|44063
|513
|Uttarakhand
|30357
|291580
|6401
|Uttar Pradesh
|41214
|1628456
|20346
|West Bengal
|94898
|1255932
|15410
|Total
|2026092
|25692342
|329100
(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in India, several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have given many relaxations. However, still there are many states -- including Maharashtra, Haryana, Puducherry, Telengana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- that have extended the lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs, fearing that cases might rise again if proper norms like social distancing and usage of masks are not followed.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
