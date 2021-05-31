New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw another dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 1.52 lakh fresh positives in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 50 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, India's death toll has reached 3.29 lakh with 3,128 new fatalities. Currently, India's fatality rate is at 1.17 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent as 2.38 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same time span, pushing India's total recoveries to 2.56 crore.

India's total caseload now stands at 2.80 crore. Active cases, on the other hand, stand at 20.26 lakh which is 7.22 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the country.

The positivity rate in India has also dropped to 9.07 per cent. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 34.48 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, out of which 16.83 lakh were tested on Sunday.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 187 6683 114
Andhra Pradesh 165795 1508515 10832
Arunachal Pradesh 3783 23052 115
Assam 53795 349773 3300
Bihar 18378 682166 5104
Chandigarh 2134 57043 745
Chhattisgarh 39261 917023 13016
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 339 9913 4
Delhi 12100 1389341 24151
Goa 14010 138429 2625
Gujarat 35403 762270 9815
Haryana 21087 726081 8221
Himachal Pradesh 14940 171398 3127
Jammu and Kashmir 37677 247393 3870
Jharkhand 9906 322060 4977
Karnataka 342031 2217117 28679
Kerala 224120 2281518 8641
Ladakh 1555 16754 188
Lakshadweep 2006 5890 32
Madhya Pradesh 27256 743550 8019
Maharashtra 274601 5362370 94844
Manipur 8482 40607 793
Meghalaya 7496 27130 564
Mizoram 3034 9015 38
Nagaland 5049 16151 363
Odisha 83438 670527 2719
Puducherry 12167 90141 1518
Punjab 39263 511720 14432
Rajasthan 49224 880919 8317
Sikkim 3961 10960 250
Tamil Nadu 305546 1739280 23754
Telangana 35042 537522 3263
Tripura 6557 44063 513
Uttarakhand 30357 291580 6401
Uttar Pradesh 41214 1628456 20346
West Bengal 94898 1255932 15410
Total 2026092 25692342 329100

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in India, several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have given many relaxations. However, still there are many states -- including Maharashtra, Haryana, Puducherry, Telengana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- that have extended the lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs, fearing that cases might rise again if proper norms like social distancing and usage of masks are not followed.

