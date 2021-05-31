India COVID-19 Tally: As per the Health Ministry, India's death toll has reached 3.29 lakh with 3,128 new fatalities. Currently, India's fatality rate is at 1.17 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw another dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 1.52 lakh fresh positives in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 50 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent as 2.38 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same time span, pushing India's total recoveries to 2.56 crore.

India's total caseload now stands at 2.80 crore. Active cases, on the other hand, stand at 20.26 lakh which is 7.22 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the country.

The positivity rate in India has also dropped to 9.07 per cent. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 34.48 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, out of which 16.83 lakh were tested on Sunday.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 187 6683 114 Andhra Pradesh 165795 1508515 10832 Arunachal Pradesh 3783 23052 115 Assam 53795 349773 3300 Bihar 18378 682166 5104 Chandigarh 2134 57043 745 Chhattisgarh 39261 917023 13016 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 339 9913 4 Delhi 12100 1389341 24151 Goa 14010 138429 2625 Gujarat 35403 762270 9815 Haryana 21087 726081 8221 Himachal Pradesh 14940 171398 3127 Jammu and Kashmir 37677 247393 3870 Jharkhand 9906 322060 4977 Karnataka 342031 2217117 28679 Kerala 224120 2281518 8641 Ladakh 1555 16754 188 Lakshadweep 2006 5890 32 Madhya Pradesh 27256 743550 8019 Maharashtra 274601 5362370 94844 Manipur 8482 40607 793 Meghalaya 7496 27130 564 Mizoram 3034 9015 38 Nagaland 5049 16151 363 Odisha 83438 670527 2719 Puducherry 12167 90141 1518 Punjab 39263 511720 14432 Rajasthan 49224 880919 8317 Sikkim 3961 10960 250 Tamil Nadu 305546 1739280 23754 Telangana 35042 537522 3263 Tripura 6557 44063 513 Uttarakhand 30357 291580 6401 Uttar Pradesh 41214 1628456 20346 West Bengal 94898 1255932 15410 Total 2026092 25692342 329100

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in India, several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have given many relaxations. However, still there are many states -- including Maharashtra, Haryana, Puducherry, Telengana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- that have extended the lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs, fearing that cases might rise again if proper norms like social distancing and usage of masks are not followed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma