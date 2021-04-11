At 1.52 lakh COVID-19 cases, India reports biggest 1-day spike; active cases cross 11 lakh-mark | Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the upward trend, India on Sunday reported 1,52,879 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, taking the total caseload to 1,33,58,805, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also said that 839 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,69,275, taking India's fatality rate to 1.27 per cent.
The number of active coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry, stands at 11,08,087 while the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,20,81,443 with 90,584 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent which is the highest in the world.
Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor in India's tally as the state saw a single-day spike of 55,411. Meanwhile, Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, reported 7,897 cases in the last 24 hours.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|75
|5038
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|18666
|895949
|7291
|Arunachal Pradesh
|32
|16790
|56
|Assam
|2934
|215907
|1117
|Bihar
|11999
|265870
|1604
|Chandigarh
|3265
|26680
|396
|Chhattisgarh
|85860
|342139
|4777
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|345
|3667
|2
|Delhi
|28773
|674415
|11235
|Goa
|3969
|56964
|846
|Gujarat
|25129
|312151
|4746
|Haryana
|19453
|290736
|3252
|Himachal Pradesh
|5223
|62776
|1115
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6755
|128691
|2029
|Jharkhand
|12293
|123603
|1192
|Karnataka
|61672
|980519
|12849
|Kerala
|40095
|1115342
|4767
|Ladakh
|611
|10023
|131
|Lakshadweep
|60
|733
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|32707
|295339
|4160
|Maharashtra
|538160
|2748153
|57638
|Manipur
|101
|29010
|375
|Meghalaya
|202
|13893
|151
|Mizoram
|143
|4458
|11
|Nagaland
|156
|12152
|92
|Odisha
|6653
|339603
|1926
|Puducherry
|2218
|40830
|689
|Punjab
|28015
|234270
|7448
|Rajasthan
|27906
|327866
|2916
|Sikkim
|116
|6099
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|37673
|876257
|12886
|Telengana
|20184
|305335
|1759
|Tripura
|236
|33104
|393
|Uttarakhand
|6241
|99486
|1752
|Uttar Pradesh
|58801
|608853
|9085
|West Bengal
|21366
|578742
|10390
|Total
|1108087
|12081443
|169275
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The alarming spike in coronavirus cases has forced state and union territory (UT) governments to impose restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews, again. Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, is mulling a "strict" 15-day lockdown to control the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Delhi has ruled out imposing a complete lockdown but has imposed strict curbs, including night curfew. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also closed all schools and coaching institutes in the city-state till further others to control the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the four-day Tika Utsav (vaccination festival) began in India on Sunday after calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, PM Modi had held a crucial meet with chief ministers of all states and stressed that the focus should be on mass vaccination and micro-containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
