New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the upward trend, India on Sunday reported 1,52,879 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, taking the total caseload to 1,33,58,805, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also said that 839 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,69,275, taking India's fatality rate to 1.27 per cent.

The number of active coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry, stands at 11,08,087 while the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,20,81,443 with 90,584 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent which is the highest in the world.

Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor in India's tally as the state saw a single-day spike of 55,411. Meanwhile, Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, reported 7,897 cases in the last 24 hours.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 75 5038 62 Andhra Pradesh 18666 895949 7291 Arunachal Pradesh 32 16790 56 Assam 2934 215907 1117 Bihar 11999 265870 1604 Chandigarh 3265 26680 396 Chhattisgarh 85860 342139 4777 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 345 3667 2 Delhi 28773 674415 11235 Goa 3969 56964 846 Gujarat 25129 312151 4746 Haryana 19453 290736 3252 Himachal Pradesh 5223 62776 1115 Jammu and Kashmir 6755 128691 2029 Jharkhand 12293 123603 1192 Karnataka 61672 980519 12849 Kerala 40095 1115342 4767 Ladakh 611 10023 131 Lakshadweep 60 733 1 Madhya Pradesh 32707 295339 4160 Maharashtra 538160 2748153 57638 Manipur 101 29010 375 Meghalaya 202 13893 151 Mizoram 143 4458 11 Nagaland 156 12152 92 Odisha 6653 339603 1926 Puducherry 2218 40830 689 Punjab 28015 234270 7448 Rajasthan 27906 327866 2916 Sikkim 116 6099 136 Tamil Nadu 37673 876257 12886 Telengana 20184 305335 1759 Tripura 236 33104 393 Uttarakhand 6241 99486 1752 Uttar Pradesh 58801 608853 9085 West Bengal 21366 578742 10390 Total 1108087 12081443 169275

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The alarming spike in coronavirus cases has forced state and union territory (UT) governments to impose restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews, again. Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, is mulling a "strict" 15-day lockdown to control the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi has ruled out imposing a complete lockdown but has imposed strict curbs, including night curfew. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also closed all schools and coaching institutes in the city-state till further others to control the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the four-day Tika Utsav (vaccination festival) began in India on Sunday after calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, PM Modi had held a crucial meet with chief ministers of all states and stressed that the focus should be on mass vaccination and micro-containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma