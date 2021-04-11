New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the upward trend, India on Sunday reported 1,52,879 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, taking the total caseload to 1,33,58,805, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also said that 839 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,69,275, taking India's fatality rate to 1.27 per cent.

The number of active coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry, stands at 11,08,087 while the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,20,81,443 with 90,584 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent which is the highest in the world.

Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor in India's tally as the state saw a single-day spike of 55,411. Meanwhile, Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, reported 7,897 cases in the last 24 hours.

Also Read
4th COVID wave in Delhi 'extremely dangerous': Arvind Kejriwal as city..
4th COVID wave in Delhi 'extremely dangerous': Arvind Kejriwal as city..

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 75 5038 62
Andhra Pradesh 18666 895949 7291
Arunachal Pradesh 32 16790 56
Assam 2934 215907 1117
Bihar 11999 265870 1604
Chandigarh 3265 26680 396
Chhattisgarh 85860 342139 4777
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 345 3667 2
Delhi 28773 674415 11235
Goa 3969 56964 846
Gujarat 25129 312151 4746
Haryana 19453 290736 3252
Himachal Pradesh 5223 62776 1115
Jammu and Kashmir 6755 128691 2029
Jharkhand 12293 123603 1192
Karnataka 61672 980519 12849
Kerala 40095 1115342 4767
Ladakh 611 10023 131
Lakshadweep 60 733 1
Madhya Pradesh 32707 295339 4160
Maharashtra 538160 2748153 57638
Manipur 101 29010 375
Meghalaya 202 13893 151
Mizoram 143 4458 11
Nagaland 156 12152 92
Odisha 6653 339603 1926
Puducherry 2218 40830 689
Punjab 28015 234270 7448
Rajasthan 27906 327866 2916
Sikkim 116 6099 136
Tamil Nadu 37673 876257 12886
Telengana 20184 305335 1759
Tripura 236 33104 393
Uttarakhand 6241 99486 1752
Uttar Pradesh 58801 608853 9085
West Bengal 21366 578742 10390
Total 1108087 12081443 169275

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The alarming spike in coronavirus cases has forced state and union territory (UT) governments to impose restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews, again. Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, is mulling a "strict" 15-day lockdown to control the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi has ruled out imposing a complete lockdown but has imposed strict curbs, including night curfew. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also closed all schools and coaching institutes in the city-state till further others to control the pandemic.

Also Read
PM Modi makes 4 appeals as 'Tika Utsav' begins in India amid fears over..
PM Modi makes 4 appeals as 'Tika Utsav' begins in India amid fears over..

Meanwhile, the four-day Tika Utsav (vaccination festival) began in India on Sunday after calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, PM Modi had held a crucial meet with chief ministers of all states and stressed that the focus should be on mass vaccination and micro-containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma