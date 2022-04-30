New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seized Rs 7.27 crore worth of assets of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a money laundering case related to the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to ED sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, the seized property is a fixed deposit.

Jacqueline Fernandez found herself in the middle of a massive controversy after her name came up in Rs 200 crore money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the central enforcement agency, Jacqueline is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after coning and extorting money from some high-profile people.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan