Assembly Poll Results 2022: From Hardik Patel To Vikramaditya Singh And Rivaba Jadeja; How Key Faces Fared

THE FINAL results for the Assembly Elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will arrive in a while, however, the trends so far have cemented a win for both Congress and BJP. While Himachal Pradesh is set to bring Congress back to power, Gujarat will hand a record-breaking victory to the BJP. The saffron brigade is leading in 153 of Gujarat’s 182 seats and is all set to surpass the previous high of 149 seat majority won by the Congress in 1985. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress is leading in 39 seats of Himachal’s 68-member assembly. Congress’s victory in Himachal is in line with the state’s history of showing the door to incumbent party in every election cycle.

Here's how top leaders from both states fared:

Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh)

BJP’s sitting CM Jai Ram Thakur has won the Seraj constituency with around 40 thousand more votes than his nearest rival Chet Ram of the Indian National Congress who bagged 15 thousand votes. This will be CM Thakur’s sixth consecutive win from this seat. Thakur has improved his victory margin over Chet Ram from 11 thousand votes from the previous election.

Vikramaditya Singh (Himachal Pradesh)

Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress, who is the son of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, is leading from Shimla Rural with a margin of around 13,000 votes or 60% of the total votes polled in the constituency. He is well placed as a contender for the post of Chief Minister in the state, as the Congress had banked heavily on his father’s popularity during the campaign.

Hardik Patel (Gujarat)

In the 2017 Gujarat election, youth leader Hardik Patel made news as one the most prominent faces challenging the BJP at the time. Hardik Patel who was the face of the Patidar agitation has secured a massive lead with 49% of the total votes amid what seems to be a BJP wave across the state.



Jignesh Mevani (Gujarat)

Jignesh Mevani, who had won the rural constituency of Vadgam as an independent candidate in 2017, is leading against BJP’s Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela by around 4,000 words. Vaghela is a former Congress MLA from the same area who had defected to BJP when Congress chose to support Jignesh instead of him as he was seen as a prominent Dalit leader following the public flogging of Dalit boys in Una.

Rivaba Jadeja (Gujarat)

Ace cricketer Rajendra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja has secured a massive lead of 61,000 votes over distant runner-up Bipendra Chatursinh Jadeja of the Indian National Congress.

Harsh Sanghavi (Gujarat)

Another BJP leader Harsh Ramesh Sanghavi won the Majura seat by a massive margin of 1,16,675 votes. Sanghavi, who is the incumbent Home Minister of Gujarat, contested from the Majura seat in the Surat district.

Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat)

Sitting Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel has won the Ghatlodia constituency by a margin of nearly two lakh votes. He will is set to retain the chief ministerial chair after the party swept the state Assembly elections, trouncing rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. State BJP president C R Paatil on Thursday said Patel will be sworn in as CM again on December 12.

Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia (Gujarat)

AAP’s Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia is currently trailing far behind his BJP rival Vinodbhai Moradiya from the Katargam constituency. Even the party’s Chief Minister face in Gujarat - Isudan Gadhvi - lost the Khambhalia seat as he fell short of around 20 thousand votes.

Mukesh Agnihotri (Himachal Pradesh)

In Himachal Pradesh, leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri of the Indian National Congress is leading in the Haroli constituency with a comfortable margin of around 9 thousand votes. He has received 55% of all votes polled in the constituency.