Assembly Elections 2023: Polls Dates For Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland Announced | Full Schedule

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. (Image: ANI)

THE ELECTION Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. As per the ECI, the voting in Tripura will be held on February 16. While voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on February 27. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates on Wednesday. During a press conference, the terms of the poll-bound states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively.

There are over 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80 plus voters, and 31,700 PwD voters, Kumar said. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters will participate in the upcoming elections in 3 states, he added.

Tripura

In Tripura, state assembly elections will take place in a single phase, on February 16 and the result will be announced on March 2, 2023. The term of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will end on March 22. The date of issue of gazette notification in Tripura will be January 31 and the last date for making nominations will be January 30. The date of scrutiny of nominations is January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

Meghalaya and Nagaland

The assembly elections in both these states will take place in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will be declared on March 2023. The date of issue of gazette notification in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be January 31 and the last date for filing nominations will be February 7. The date of scrutiny of nominations is February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Meanwhile, officials from the Election Commission recently visited the three states and met the officials regarding the poll preparations and directed them to resort to "zero tolerance" for any kind of violence during the elections, the CEC chief said.