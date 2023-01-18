Assembly Election 2023: EC To Announce Dates For Meghalaya, Nagaland And Tripura Polls Today

Assembly Election 2023: The ECI will on Wednesday announce the dates for the election in three states. (Image: ANI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the assembly election in three states on Wednesday. The ECI will announce the schedule for Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura at 2:30 pm today.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, over 13.9 lakh voters are registered in Nagaland. Kumar said over 30,000 first-time voters plan to cast ballots in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The ECI teams headed by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel visited Nagaland and Tripura last week to assess election readiness.