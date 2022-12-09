Elections 2022 LIVE: Congress MLAs To Meet Today To Decide Himachal CM; BJP Sweeps Gujarat

-
08:22 AM
Though BJP won, anti-govt trends seen in Gujarat: Ashok Gehlot
BJP might have won elections in Gujarat but huge anti-govt trends were seen there, which means Congress is alive somewhere. We are happy that Congress has won the fight of principles & ideology: CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur
-
08:22 AM
Gujarat Polls: CM Bhupendra Patel scripts history
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, too, scripted history, winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM.
AAP CM Face Isudan Gadhvi lost the Khambhaliya seat to BJP candidate Hardasbhai Bera by 19,000 votes. Gujarat's MoS Home, Harsh Sanghavi, too, won the Majura constituency with a margin of 1,16,000.
-
08:21 AM
Gujarat Polls: AAP calls its Gujarat show impressive; results suggest it played spoilsport
The Aam Aadmi Party won five seats and secured 13 per cent of the popular vote in Gujarat, in a performance that belied its high-decibel campaign in the state but cleared the way for it to become a national party. During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.
Vote counting on Thursday, however, showed that the party succeeded more in splitting opposition votes and helping the BJP score a historic win. It also failed to replace the Congress party as the principal opposition in the state.
-
08:21 AM
Himachal Polls: BJP suffers setback in three out of four parliamentary constituencies
The BJP which managed to win 25 seats on Thursday in the Himachal Pradesh elections suffered a setback in the assembly segments falling under Shimla, Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies in the hill state. However, the party put up a good show in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The results of the November 12 assembly elections were declared on Thursday.
-
08:21 AM
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet today to decide chief minister
After registering a win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, Congress MLAs will meet on Friday in Shimla to decide on the chief minister. Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan today.
Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, and supervisors Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda will also be present at the meeting. MLAs are likely to pass a resolution and authorise the party's high command to take the final call for the chief minister.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Anniversary Special: 7 Times The Couple Gave Us Major Relationship GoalsEntertainment
Elections 2022 LIVE: Congress MLAs To Meet Today To Decide Himachal CM; BJP Sweeps Gujarat
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:22 AM IST
Both national parties of India, the Congress and the BJP shared a win each in the recently concluded Assembly Elections. The BJP registered a thumping win in its bastion Gujarat while the Congress returned to power in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. While the BJP has announced that incumbent Bhupendra Patel will continue in the post, the elected Congress MLAs will meet today to decide who will be the chief minister. Veerbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh, senior leaders Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Pratibha Singh are among the probables of the chief ministerial post in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party, despite facing a defeat in both states, is elated as it attained the national party after the party received over 13 per cent in Gujarat.