Elections 2022 LIVE: Congress MLAs To Meet Today To Decide Himachal CM; BJP Sweeps Gujarat

08:21 AM

Gujarat Polls: AAP calls its Gujarat show impressive; results suggest it played spoilsport

The Aam Aadmi Party won five seats and secured 13 per cent of the popular vote in Gujarat, in a performance that belied its high-decibel campaign in the state but cleared the way for it to become a national party. During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.

Vote counting on Thursday, however, showed that the party succeeded more in splitting opposition votes and helping the BJP score a historic win. It also failed to replace the Congress party as the principal opposition in the state.