BJP's Historic Gujarat Win To Congress' Vow In Himachal, How Assembly Elections 2022 Concluded

THE counting of votes for the state assembly elections ended on December 8 with Congress sweeping Himachal Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) setting a record-breaking victory in Gujarat.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 5 seats in Gujarat while it failed to get any in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

Let's take a look at what happened in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections:

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:

BJP won as many as 156 seats out of the total 182. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the people of the state and said, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the people of the state rejected the politics of 'revdi' adding that the victory has "shown that every section be it, women, youth or farmers are with BJP wholeheartedly".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Gujarat rejects those who make empty promises, renegades and appeasement politics and embraces those who pursue development and public welfare. Narendra Modi has given an unprecedented mandate to the BJP. This hard win has shown that every section be it, women, youth, or farmers are with BJP wholeheartedly."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state."

On the other hand, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor conceded defeat following the party's dismal performance in the state Assembly elections and said the results were not as per their expectations.

"The poll results are not as per our expectations. Though the Congress did everything right - be it the selection of candidates to raise issues concerning people - it seems we fell short of the people's expectations," Thakor was cited as saying to reporters.

He also congratulated PM Modi and added, "I congratulate PM Modi and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil as their party is going to form the next government in Gujarat. We expect the new government will resolve the issues like price rise, which Congress has been raising for some time. We hope the BJP provides good governance in the state."

On being asked about the reason which led to the Congress' rout Thakor mentioned that it is too soon to analyse the reason and he respects people's mandate.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, on securing 5 seats, thanked the people of Gujarat for making Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit a 'national party' and said that the party has penetrated into the "bastion of the BJP" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people of Gujarat have made AAP a national party. We will get nearly 15 per cent vote share in this election. Gujarat is the bastion of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Gujarat is a lab of the BJP. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and intruding that fort was not an easy job. AAP has penetrated into the bastion of the BJP," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022:

Congress swept Himachal Pradesh and registered victory on 40 seats out of the total 68 while BJP held 25 seats.

PM Modi speaking about the election said that BJP will raise people's issues in the times to come. "I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfill the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come," said PM.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of the state and vowed that he will fulfill all the poll promises.

Taking to Twitter Rahul said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed heartfelt happiness on the victory and extended best wishes to all the leaders of the party.

"Heartfelt thanks and greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving mandate to the Indian National Congress. This victory is the victory of the resolution of the people of Himachal for the issues and progress. Many best wishes to all the leaders and workers of the Congress party. Your hard work paid off," wrote Priyanka on her Twitter handle.