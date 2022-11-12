Assembly Elections 2022: EC Prohibits Exit, Opinion Polls On Gujarat, Himachal Polls Till December 5

Himachal Elections 2022: The polling in 68 Assembly seats is underway in the state. The counting will be held on December 8.

By Radha Basnet
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 12:47 PM IST
Assembly Elections 2022: EC Prohibits Exit, Opinion Polls On Gujarat, Himachal Polls Till December 5
THE ELECTION Commission of India (ECI) has released a notification prohibiting exit or opinion polls regarding the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat from Saturday. This prohibition will remain in place till December 5. The voting for 68 Assembly seats began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm today.

The voting in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place in two phases on December 1 and 8. The BJP has released its initial list of 160 candidates for the elections in Gujarat. A total of 182 Assembly constituencies across the state will be polled.

The poll panel issued a notification on Thursday banning the exit or opinion polls projections in any print and electronic media.

According to the notification, and in accordance with Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the display of any election matter, including the findings of an opinion poll or any other poll survey, will be prohibited for 48 hours following the hours set for the end of voting in connection with the general elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, a spokesperson for the Election Department said.

The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls ended on Thursday, with the BJP and Congress engaged in a keen contest and Aam Aadmi Party also trying to put up a strong performance. A total of 412 candidates across parties are in the fray.

The elections will decide the fates of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.

Himachal Pradesh has seen power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. The BJP is hopeful of returning with a strong mandate.

The counting in both states has been set for December 8. Himachal Pradesh has seen power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. The BJP is hopeful of returning with a strong mandate. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, BJP has been ruling for 27 years.

