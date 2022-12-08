Gujarat, Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Leading In Both States, Congress Second; AAP Yet To Open Account

Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting News: The counting of votes for the recently held Assembly Elections 2022 in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh started today at 8 am. Election to the 68-member legislative Assembly in Himachal Pradesh was conducted on November 12 while the Assembly poll to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat was held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.













Himachal Election Result 2022





In Himachal Pradesh, elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes at 68 counting halls in 59 locations throughout the state. Around ten thousand duty staff including security personnel have been deployed across the state for the counting process. The BJP is aiming to reverse the Pendulum trend of Himachal Pradesh, where no single party has retained its power consecutively for the last 35 years. Meanwhile, Congress is hopeful of making a comeback in the hill state.





Gujarat Election Results 2022





In Gujarat, it was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and the results will reveal if the party's ‘silent campaign' has cut ice with people. For AAP, which carried out an aggressive campaign, the Gujarat election is a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level also.