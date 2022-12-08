Gujarat, Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Leading In Both States, Congress Second; AAP Yet To Open Account

-
08:43 AM
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leading on 126 seats, Congress ahead on 44
The counting of votes has started in Gujarat and as per the first trends, the ruling BJP is leading on 126 seats while the main opposition Congress is ahead on 44 seats. Meanwhile, the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party, hoping high to win at least the main opposition tag, is yet to open its account.
-
08:19 AM
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live News Updates
The counting of votes in Gujarat has started across 37 counting centres in the state. Gujarat polls were conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5. The BJP is seeking its seventh consecutive term in the state while the Congress and AAP are having a tough fight for the main opposition tag.
Catch all the LIVE update from Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 here
-
08:09 AM
Gujarat Election Results 2022: Counting of votes begins
The strong rooms, where the EVMs were stored, have opened in Gujarat for the counting of votes. Visuals from a counting centre in Surat.
-
08:04 AM
Gujarat Election Results 2022: Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am today. Outside visuals from the counting centre at LD Engineering College.
-
08:01 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Visuals from counting centre in Shimla
The counting of votes across 68 counting centres in 59 locations began today at 8 am. Visuals from a counting centre in Shimla.
-
07:25 AM
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022
Himachal Pradesh will be witnessing a neck-and-neck battle between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress. Given the 'Riwaaz' (tradition) of Himachal Pradesh, Congress is hoping high to make a comeback in the hill state.
Himachal Pradesh, since 1985, has never elected a government twice. Even the tallest leaders of the state and former CMs, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal cannot win the state twice during their prime times.
Catch all the LIVE Updates From Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022
-
07:16 AM
Gujarat Election Result Updates: BJP hopes high to retain its bastian
The BJP will be pinning its hopes on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by his government in the last five years. The party is likely to emphasize on its achievements in the field of infrastructure, health and education.
-
06:50 AM
Assembly Elections 2022 Live News Updates: Will AAP dent BJP's 27-year-long rule in Gujarat?
The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state. It was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat. The AAP has, however, shown confidence in springing a surprise in Gujarat and repeating what the party did in Punjab and Delhi Assembly Elections. The AAP is backed by its performance in the last year's civic body polls in Gujarat and its latest victory in the Delhi MCD Polls 2022.
-
06:48 AM
Assembly Election Results Updates: Will the pendulum trend of Himachal Pradesh continue this time also?
Himachal Pradesh is set to reveal Thursday if its voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected the ruling party -- something that has not happened after 1985. Going by Himachal Pradesh's "riwaaj", or tradition, it should be the Congress' turn to form the next government.
-
06:47 AM
Assembly Elections 2022 Results Live News Updates: Vote counting to start at 8 am
The counting for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will begin at 8 am. The results will be declared later in the day. The first trends of the results in both states will start to come at around 9 am. The Congress and BJP are in a neck-and-neck battle in Himachal Pradesh, where many pollsters have predicted a hung Assembly.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the main fight is for the main opposition space between the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. Almost all exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling BJP.
-
06:44 AM
Assembly Elections 2022 Results Live News Updates
Hello and welcome to Jagran English's live blog where you will find all the updates from the counting process in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Check this space for more info.
More In News
Gujarat, Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Leading In Both States, Congress Second; AAP Yet To Open Account
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 08:43 AM IST
Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting News: The counting of votes for the recently held Assembly Elections 2022 in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh started today at 8 am. Election to the 68-member legislative Assembly in Himachal Pradesh was conducted on November 12 while the Assembly poll to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat was held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.
In Himachal Pradesh, elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes at 68 counting halls in 59 locations throughout the state. Around ten thousand duty staff including security personnel have been deployed across the state for the counting process. The BJP is aiming to reverse the Pendulum trend of Himachal Pradesh, where no single party has retained its power consecutively for the last 35 years. Meanwhile, Congress is hopeful of making a comeback in the hill state.
In Gujarat, it was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and the results will reveal if the party's ‘silent campaign' has cut ice with people. For AAP, which carried out an aggressive campaign, the Gujarat election is a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level also.