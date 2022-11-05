Assembly Bypolls 2022: EC Announces Dates For Bye Elections In Five States, Voting On Dec 5, Result On Dec 8

Assembly Bypolls 2022: Election Commission of India on Saturday announced a date for bypolls in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Sat, 05 Nov 2022 12:55 PM IST
Minute Read
ANI File Image

ELECTION Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a date for bypolls in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. The polling will be held on December 5 and the counting will be declared on December 8, a statement issued by ECI read.

According to the election commission notification, the candidates can file their nominations till November 17, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21. The Gazette Notification will be issued on November 10 and the date of scrutiny of nominations is November 18.

Assembly By-Elections Schedule To Be Held In These Places:

01-Padampur in Odisha
21-Sardarshahar in Rajasthan
93-Kurhani in Bihar
80-Bhanupratappur(ST) in Chhattisgarh
37-Rampur in Uttar Pradesh

Rampur's seat went vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month. ECI also announced that Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

The polling for the by-polls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Elections:

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the date for the Gujarat assembly election. The voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 to elect its next government and the results will be declared on December 8. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.

Last month, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey visited Gujarat and Himachal to review poll preparedness.

 

(With ANI Inputs)

