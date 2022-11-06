Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: RJD Leads In Bihar, BJP In Haryana & Odisha

-
10:04 AM
BJP Leading In Odisha
In Odisha's Dhamnagar, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj leads with 8,737 votes. BJD's Abanti Das trailing with 7,358 votes.
-
10:04 AM
Mokama Bypoll Results: RJD's Neelam Devi Leads
RJD's Neelam Devi continues to lead on Mokama assembly seat with 22,756 votes after the sixth round of counting. BJP's Sonam Devi trailing with 15,032 votes.
-
10:03 AM
BJP Ahead In Haryana's Adampur
BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi leads with 6399 votes, according to latest trends on ECI website. Congress candidate Jai Parkash trailing with 3567 votes.
-
09:45 AM
BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi Leads In Adampur
In Adampur, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi leading by 2846 votes in the first round of counting.
-
09:43 AM
RJD Leads In Gopalganj, Mokama
As per initial trends, RJD's Mohan Prasad Gupta leading on Gopalganj assembly seat with 2713 votes. In Mokama, RJD's Neelam Devi takes a lead.
-
09:43 AM
Rutuja Latke Leads In Andheri East
Initial trends show Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, leading with 4277 votes in the Andheri East.
-
09:42 AM
BJP Leads In Gola Gokrannath
BJP's Aman Giri leads on Gola Gokrannath Assembly seat with 15,866 votes after the fourth round of counting. Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari trailing with 10,853 votes.
-
09:07 AM
Adampur Bypoll Results: Heavy Security As Counting Begins
Haryana | Counting of #AdampurByElection underway. Outside visuals from counting center— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
3-layer security provided as EVMs have reached. CAPF & district police deployed. Law & order company with anti-riot equipment present in case of any eventuality. Checking is being done: SSP pic.twitter.com/KeJJYj7TNI
-
08:59 AM
Telangana Bypoll Results Today
In Munugode, BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively, where Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had resigned and is fighting on BJP ticket. The TRS fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018. The Congress party fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.
-
08:56 AM
Odisha Bypoll Results Today
In Dhamnagar, BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among five candidates. The bypoll was necessitated the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi, whose son Suryabanshi Suraj has been fielded from the seat.
-
08:51 AM
Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results Today
In Gola Gokarannath, the death of former BJP MLA Arvind Giri led to the seat being vacated. BJP, which has fielded his son Aman Giri, has hoped to cash in on sympathy votes. Aman Giri is up against SP candidate and former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari. BSP and Congress have stayed away from these bypolls.
-
08:40 AM
Haryana Bypoll Results Today
In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.
The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions.
-
08:28 AM
Andheri East Bypoll Results Today
The Andheri East bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, whose wife is now set to win comfortably as BJP pulled out of the polls on Eknath Shinde faction's request. The NCP and Congress also supported her candidature. The bypolls were the first electoral contest held after Uddhav Thackeray was ousted from power following a Shinde-led rebellion, which further led to Shiv Sena splitting into two.
-
08:13 AM
Big Contest In Mokama, Gopalganj
In Mokama, where the bypoll was necessitated after former JD(U) MLA Anant Singh's disqualification, both BJP and RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen. BJP candidate Sonam Devi is up against RJD's Neelam Devi, Anant Singh's wife. Since 2005, Mokama has been the stronghold of Anant Singh, who won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets.
In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta. Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav's brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
-
08:05 AM
Bihar Bypolls Results Today
The bypolls to Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar were the first electoral contest after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the NDA to join hands with RJD, Congress and the Left. While Mokama was held by RJD, Gopalganj was in BJP's hands. Previously left to its allies, the Mokama seat saw BJP contest for the first time.
-
07:52 AM
Contest Between BJP And Regional Parties
The bypolls were a contest between BJP and regional parties. Of the seven seats, BJP had three, Congress held two, and Shiv Sena and RJD had one each. In Telangana, TRS has put up a strong fight against BJP, while SP and BJD challenged the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh and Odish. The results will primarily decide the fate of these parties.
-
07:45 AM
Assembly Bye-election 2022: Counting Of Votes Today
Good morning and welcome to Jagran English's LIVE blog on the counting of votes in the crucial bye-elections to seven seats in six states. The results for bypolls in seven constituencies -- Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Andheri East in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar in Odisha -- will be out today.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: RJD Leads In Bihar, BJP In Haryana & Odisha
The counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The bye-elections to these constitituencies -- Gopalganj, Mokama, Andheri East, Munugode, Adampur, Gola Gokarannath, Dhamnagar -- were held on Thursday, November 3. Former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the bye-election in Bihar's Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray.
