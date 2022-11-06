Assembly Bypoll Result 2022: BJP Wins 3 Of 7 Seats; TRS Leads Tight Race In Telangana

The Election Commission on Sunday held the counting of votes in seven crucial assembly seats across six states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a win on three seats, including Bihar's Gopalganj, Haryana's Adampur and Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarannath. The saffron party was further set to bag Dhamnagar Assembly seat in Odisha and was in a tight race in Telangana, where Munugode constituency went to bypolls.

In Bihar, where the RJD was locked in a battle of prestige with BJP, Tejashwi Yadav's party retained its seat in Mokama. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Andheri East, Rutuja Latke of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won unopposed. Here's a look at the top updates from the Assembly bypoll results:

- RJD retained its seat in Bihar's Mokama with Neelam Devi securing a win in the constituency previously held by her husband Anant Singh. In Gopalganj, BJP candidate Kusum Devi won a close contest with RJD's Mohan Gupta as the two 70,032 and 68,243 votes, respectively.

- BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur bypoll in Haryana with a small margin 16,000 votes. The 29-year-old defeated Congress's Prakash to bag the Adampur Assembly seat, the bye-elections to which were held on November 3

- BJP won the Gola Gokarannath bye-election, retaining its assembly seat in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidate Aman Giri defeated his rival, Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 30,000 votes. Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes as he secured 1,24,810 votes while Tiwari received 90,512 votes. Following his win, Giri said he will fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri.

- Rutuja latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led- Shiv Sena faction registered victory in the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai. The win was easy for Rutuja Latke, the wife of Ramesh Latke, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its nominee from the bye-election.

- In Odisha's Dhamnagar, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj continued to lead over his BJD rival Abanti Das.

- The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued to maintain a lead over the Bharataiya Janata Party at the end of sixth round of counting of votes in Munugode Assembly by-election. In a neck and neck race, TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was leading against his nearest rival K Rajagopal Reddy.