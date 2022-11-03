Assembly Bye-Polls: Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar Among 6 States Voting Today To Fill 7 Vacant Seats

Security personnel leave for election duty for the Mokama assembly by-election in Patna on Wednesday (ANI File Photo)

THE VOTING for by-elections in seven assembly constituencies across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning. There is a fierce and direct contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other regional parties in many assembly polls.

Voting is being held from 7 am to 6 pm under strict security, and the results will be declared on November 6. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are some parties which are directly contesting with BJP in several constituencies.

List Of Seats Where Voting Is Underway

166-Andheri East, Maharashtra: This seat went vacant after Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke died in May. In Andheri East, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction has fielded Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

47-Adampur, Haryana: The resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi led to a vacancy in the Adampur. Adampur seat is witnessing the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya is contesting the by-poll as the BJP candidate. The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash while the INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. Satender Singh is AAP's candidate.

93-Munugode, Telangana: The resignation of K Rajagopal Reddy led to a vacancy in the Munugode seat in Telangana. The contest in Telangana's Munugode Assembly constituency is crucial for all major parties in the State- the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Gola Gokranath, Uttar Pradesh: Th seat went vacant after BJP’S Arvind Giri died in September. Bypolls to the Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency: The BJP has fielded his son Aman Giri while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has given a ticket to former MLA Vinay Tiwari.

46-Dhamnagar, Odisha: Dhamnagar went vacant after BJP’S Vishnu Sethi dies in September. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Abanti Das for Odisha's Dhamnagar by-polls while the BJP has fielded Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election.

178-Mokama and 101-Gopalganj, Bihar: In Mokama, the seat went vacant after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Anant Kumar Singh was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while in Gopalganj, the seat went vacant after BJP's Subhash Singh passed away in August.

For the Mokama by-polls, the BJP has fielded Sonam Devi p against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification has necessitated the by-election. BJP has given the ticket to Kusum Devi, the wife of incumbent BJP MLA Subhash Singh while RJD has fielded Mohan Prasad Gupta for the Goapalgunj by-election.