Assembly Bye-Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting Underway For 7 Vacant Constituencies Across 6 States

Subhasish Dutta
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 09:37 AM IST
Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties. The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

03 November 2022

  • 08:28 AM

    Dhamnagar Bypolls: Voting underway in Odisha

    People cast their votes for Dhamnagar bye-elections. 

  • 08:26 AM

    Andheri East ByPoll: Voting underway in Maharashtra

    People queue up to cast their votes for Andheri East Bypoll. Visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School.


  • 08:24 AM

    Assembly Bye Elections LIVE: Voting underway in Telangana

    People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu bye-elections. 

  • 08:23 AM

    Uttar Pradesh Bye-Elections LIVE: Voting underway at Gola Gokarannath seat

    People cast their votes for Gola Gokarannath's bye-elections. Visuals from Guru Nanak Girls Inter Colleges Polling station. 

  • 08:01 AM

    Assembly by-polls: People cast their votes in Bihar's Mokama

    Bihar | People cast their votes for the by-elections in Mokama Assembly Constituency; visuals from polling booth number 3

  • 07:59 AM

  • 07:58 AM

  • 07:27 AM

    Assembly By Elections LIVE: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote in Haryana

    BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency. 

  • 07:26 AM

    Assembly By Polls LIVE: Voting for assembly elections in seven seats across 6 states begins

    Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins. Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in UP & Dhamnagar in Odisha going to polls today.

