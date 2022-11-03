Assembly Bye-Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting Underway For 7 Vacant Constituencies Across 6 States

-
08:28 AM
Dhamnagar Bypolls: Voting underway in Odisha
People cast their votes for Dhamnagar bye-elections.
Odisha | People cast their votes for the #DhamnagarBypoll; visuals from polling booth number 8— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states. pic.twitter.com/Kc41sXNlqi
-
08:26 AM
Andheri East ByPoll: Voting underway in Maharashtra
People queue up to cast their votes for Andheri East Bypoll. Visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School.
Maharashtra | People queue up to cast their votes for #AndheriEastBypoll; visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states. pic.twitter.com/ujACumKywb
-
08:24 AM
Assembly Bye Elections LIVE: Voting underway in Telangana
People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu bye-elections.
Telangana | People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu by-elections; visuals from Tangadapally polling station in Munugodu Assembly Constituency pic.twitter.com/WDejl6nhhv— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
-
08:23 AM
Uttar Pradesh Bye-Elections LIVE: Voting underway at Gola Gokarannath seat
People cast their votes for Gola Gokarannath's bye-elections. Visuals from Guru Nanak Girls Inter Colleges Polling station.
Uttar Pradesh | People cast their votes at Guru Nanak Girls Inter College polling booth for Gola Gokarannath by-elections pic.twitter.com/muIjlt35N0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2022
-
08:01 AM
Assembly by-polls: People cast their votes in Bihar's Mokama
Bihar | People cast their votes for the by-elections in Mokama Assembly Constituency; visuals from polling booth number 3
Bihar | People cast their votes for the by-elections in Mokama Assembly Constituency; visuals from polling booth number 3 pic.twitter.com/HJAgoBt1IV— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
-
07:59 AM
Smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'severe' in several parts of Delhi
Smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns severe in several parts of the national capital as air pollution worsens. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category)
Smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns severe in several parts of the national capital as air pollution worsens.— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) pic.twitter.com/AtTyVfPtTI
-
07:58 AM
EC to announce Gujarat assembly elections date today
Election Commission to hold a press conference today to announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly elections
-
07:27 AM
Assembly By Elections LIVE: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote in Haryana
BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency.
BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states has begun. pic.twitter.com/c8S37v08A4
-
07:26 AM
Assembly By Polls LIVE: Voting for assembly elections in seven seats across 6 states begins
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins. Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in UP & Dhamnagar in Odisha going to polls today.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 2 Written Updates: Ankit Gupta Fights With Priyanka Chahar, Gautam Vig, Soundarya’s Court Trial And MoreEntertainment
-
Pregnancy and Parenting
LIVE BLOG
Assembly Bye-Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting Underway For 7 Vacant Constituencies Across 6 States
Subhasish Dutta
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 09:37 AM IST
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 09:37 AM IST
Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties. The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
03 November 2022