'Assault On Judiciary': Opposition Attacks Rijiju On His ‘SC Shouldn’t Take Bail Pleas' Comment

THE OPPOSITION leaders on Thursday lashed out at Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju after he said that a constitutional body like Supreme Court should not be hearing bail applications and frivolous PILs at a time when the pendency of the cases is so high. On Wednesday, he introduced a bill in the Upper House of Parliament to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre the India International Arbitration Centre.

Veteran lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned, "Rijiju alleged said : Supreme Court must not take up bail pleas …. Does he even know the meaning of liberty ?"Rijiju alleged said :

Supreme Court must not take up bail pleas ….



Does he even know the meaning of liberty ?

— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari took a Jibe saying, "Obviously Law Minister @KirenRijiju had other pressing preoccupations in Law School other than Law. He perhaps has never read Justice Krishna Aiyer’s seminal treatise-bail not jail is the rule. How else can a law Minister say SC should not hear bail pleas".

Obviously Law Minister @KirenRijiju had other pressing preoccupations in Law School other than Law.

He perhaps has never read Justice Krishna Aiyer’s seminal treatise-bail not jail is the rule

How else can a law Minister say SC should not hear bail pleas https://t.co/XCmYbQTWSO — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 15, 2022

"If Supreme Court of India starts hearing bail applications, if Supreme Court of India starts hearing all frivolous PILs, definitely it will cause lots of extra burden on the Honourable Court itself, because Supreme Court by and large is treated as a Constitutional court," Rijiju said in Parliament, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

"More than 4.25 crore cases are pending in the lower courts where Government of India has a stake. We give money support to create better infrastructure, but we have to also ask the judiciary that please ensure that the deserving people are given justice and those unnecessary burdens are also taken care of that they don't cause disturbances while the court is functioning or court is discharging its duties," he stated.

This statement triggered reactions from the opposition leaders. Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale said, "This is a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary.

This is a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary.



Law Minister @KirenRijiju is basically saying that vacancies for judges won’t be filled up unless Modi govt is allowed to appoint its own people as judges.



Beyond brazen & another attempt to capture institutions. pic.twitter.com/G941U5Vo9q — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 15, 2022

Law Minister @KirenRijiju is basically saying that vacancies for judges won’t be filled up unless Modi govt is allowed to appoint its own people as judges. Beyond brazen and another attempt to capture institutions."