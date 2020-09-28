Anwara Taimur, the lone woman chief minister of Assam, had been residing with her son in Australia for several years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Assam chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur on Monday passed away following a prolonged illness in Australia. Anwara, the lone woman chief minister of Assam, had been residing with her son in Australia for several years. She was 84.

A 4-time MLA, She has short stint as Assam CM. She served as state's chief minister from December 6, 1980, to June 30, 1981. From 1983 to 1985, she was the Public Works Department (PWD) minister of the state. She was elected to the Assam Assembly (MLA) in 1972, 1978, 1983, and 1991.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over former CM's demise and said, she will be remembered for her development work in Assam.

Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM, Syeda Anwara Taimur Ji. Her contributions towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2020

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief over former CM"s demise. "Saddened by the sudden demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Syeda Anwara Taimur. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family members and well-wishers," he said in a Tweet.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Anwara's "big loss" and recalled her as "affable people's person".

A big loss for us all as former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur breathed her last.



An able administrator and affable people's person, Syeda Mam was the only woman CM of Assam. A 4-term MLA, she had an illustrious political career spanning over 4 decades. My prayers & condolences _ pic.twitter.com/8FSDy0wle2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2020

Before joining politics, she taught Economics at Debicharan Barua Girls College in Jorhat. In 1988, she was nominated for Rajy sabha. ZShe left the Congress to join AUDF in 2011.

