New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an attempt to de-escalate tensions between the two northeast states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on early Monday monring directed the state police to withdraw the FIR against Rajya Sabha Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena as a "goodwill gesture".

However, Sarma said that cases against other accused police officers will not be withdrawn. He also said that the Assam government might move to the Supreme Court to resolve issues with Mizoram.

"I have noted statements in media by Hon'ble CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders," he tweeted.

This comes after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a telephonic conversation with Sarma and directed the state police to withdraw the FIR filed against the Assam Chief Minister on July 30.

Zoramthanga also said that he and Sarma had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and have "agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue".

"In order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform," he said in a Tweet.

The situation between Assam and Mizoram has intensified after the July 26 incident, wherein six officials of the Assam Police died. Following the incident, Assamese local organisations had imposed an economic "blokade" on Mizoram. Though the blokade has been lifted, people are afraid of possible violence.

The Assam government has also issued an unprecedented travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram and advised people from the state working or staying there to "exercise utmost caution".

The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an ‘inner line' drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma