Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Sarma along with state minister Ashok Singhal and six other officials have been named in an FIR at the Vairengte police station in Mizoram in connection with the July 26 interstate violence.

Guwahati/ Aizawl | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing border standoff with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he is ready to join the probe and resolve the outstanding issues between the northeast states. However, Sarma, who won the recently concluded assembly elections in Assam, questioned why the probe is not being handled by a "neutral agency".

"Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to Zoramthanga CM Ji," he tweeted.

Sarma along with state minister Ashok Singhal and six other officials have been named in an FIR at the Vairengte police station in Mizoram in connection with the July 26 interstate violence. Sarma has been accused of "attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy".

At least six Assam Police personnel were killed while dozens were injured in violent clashes between Assam and Mizoram on Monday. The clashes between the two states took place after Union Home Minister Amit Shah returned from Meghalaya by completing his two-day visit to the northeast.

Following the clash, a war of words broke out between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Sarma after which Shah intervened. Zoramthanga had shared a video on Twitter, showing police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

However, the Assam Police had said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

Sarma also replied and shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He also sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). "How can we run a government in such circumstances?" Sarma wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma