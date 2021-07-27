The issue was finally resolved on Monday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the two chief ministers and asked them to maintain peace and normalcy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Violence erupted at a contested Assam-Mizoram border point on Monday in which at least 5 five Assam Police personnel were killed and 20 officials and civilians were wounded, even as the chief ministers of both the states were trading verbal volleys on micro-blogging website Twitter. Playing a blame game, the chief ministers sought the intervention of the Union Home Ministry.

Officials from Assam alleged that a large number of people from Mizoram attacked them, injuring 16, six km inside the state, while Mizoram officials claimed that people from Assam damaged a vehicle in which a Mizo couple was travelling to the state. There were even unconfirmed reports of firing in the area.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga tried to put the blame on each other's officials for the situation while calling on Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently intervene to control the situation.

Zoramthanga accused the Assam Police of resorting to lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells while Assam Police claimed that a large number of "miscreants" from Mizoram were indulging in stone pelting and had attacked the Assam government officials.

The issue was finally resolved on Monday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the two chief ministers and asked them to maintain peace and normalcy.

A Dispute From History

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram is an old issue. So far, many attempts have been made to solve this, but no significant result has been achieved. The matter had resurfaced in August last year after the violence in 2018. The situation had worsened in February this year but with the intervention of the Centre, the situation was resolved.

The root of this dispute lies in two separate notifications about the demarcation in 1875 and 1933. According to a report, Mizoram believes that the demarcation should be based on the notification of 1875. Mizo leaders rejected the demarcation notification of 1933 on the grounds that the decision was made without talking to the Mizo society. At the same time, the Assam government accepts the demarcation of 1933, giving rise to the dispute between the two states.

Playing Blame Game

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit. Mizoram alleges that Assam has annexed some part of its Kolasib district. At the same time, officials in Assam say that Mizoram has built up 10 kilometers inside its Hailakandi district and has promoted the cultivation of bananas, etc.

Boiling Point

On Monday, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram suddenly flared up again. In this, five policemen of Assam were killed and 60 other policemen were injured during the clashes. Allegations of encroachment on each other's territory and clashes in the past few weeks have escalated tensions between the two states. The incident comes at a time when Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with chief ministers of eight northeastern states and stressed the need to resolve pending border disputes.

Border Disputes Between Other States

Maharashtra and Karnataka

Maharashtra staked claims over 7,000 sq km area along the border with Karnataka. Maharashtra wants some Marathi-speaking border areas there.

Karnataka and Kerala

Dispute between Karnataka and Kerala over Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Due to the change in the course of rivers, there is a dispute in some border areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

There is a dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over 63 villages, which now fall under the Odisha border.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh

Odisha also has a dispute with Chhattisgarh over seven villages.

Odisha and West Bengal

There is a dispute between Odisha and West Bengal over five villages in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

Punjab and Haryana

There has been a dispute between Haryana and Punjab over Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

There is a dispute between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over six places between Shimla and Dehradun districts.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta