Meanwhile, Mizoram has also registered a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six other officials, including an IG, DIG and Deputy Commissioner, in Vairengte police station on the border violence issue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The border dispute between the Indian states of Assam and Mizoram, due to which at least 6 Assam cops lost their lives during a violent clash on Monday, has taken a new turn with a summons from the state police force of both states to the officials of each other.

The Assam Police has issued summons to Mizoram's Rajya Sabha member and also served a similar summons to six Mizoram officials including Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana and Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte, asking them to appear before investigating officer, DSP, HQ, Kalyan Kumar Das, on August 2 in connection with the case registered at the Dholai Police Station in Cachar district.

Assam Police's Special Director General G.P. Singh said that a case has been registered at the Dholai police station in the killing of six Assam Police personnel, under various provisions of Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act besides Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act

The case was filed under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on July 26 at the Vairengte Police Station in the Kolasib district of Mizoram, which borders Assam's Cachar. The officers have been asked to appear at Vairengte Police Station on August 1.

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan