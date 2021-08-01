Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Following the conversation with Shah, Zoramthanga appealed to the people of Mizoram to "avoid posting sensitive messages" on their social media platforms to prevent "any possible escalation" of the situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Assam and Mizoram on Sunday agreed to end the dispute and resolve issues "amicably through dialogue". The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga.

Following the conversation with Shah, Zoramthanga appealed to the people of Mizoram to "avoid posting sensitive messages" on their social media platforms to prevent "any possible escalation" of the situation.

"As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sarma, who has been named in an FIR by the Mizoram Police, agreed to appear before the cops to resolve the issue. However, he warned that his government would move to the Supreme Court, adding that he will not allow Assam officers to be investigated.

"Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive. What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states. Hon'ble CM Zoramthanga had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion," he tweeted.

'Assam-Mizoram border dispute old, booking of Sarma normal thing'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, meanwhile, has said that the dispute between Assam and Mizoram is "old" and registering a case against Sarma is a 'normal thing'. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said that the issue will be resolved soon, adding that PM Modi and Amit Shah are monitoring the issue closely.

"The border dispute is an old dispute. it is constantly being monitored by the Prime Minister and Amit Shah ji and are trying to fix it. It shall be resolved soon. A case registered against the Chief Minister of Assam regarding the border dispute is a normal thing," Teni was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Mizoram Police had filed a case against Sarma and six Assam officials in connection with the July 26 violence. Six Assam cops had died while over 50 were injured in the violence between Assam and Mizoram last month.

Following the incident, six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in the region. Later on July 28, Chief secretaries and DGPs of both states attended the meeting called by Union Home Ministry to resolve the issue.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma