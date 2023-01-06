Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: SC Stays HC's Order On Border Pact. What Is The Dispute? | Explained

The SUPREME Court on Friday stayed the Meghalaya High Court's order, which had earlier put a stay on the MoU between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the interstate boundary dispute.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, issued notice to the concerned parties on the plea filed against the order of the High Court. The matter was posted for hearing after two weeks.

"Prima facie it appears that the single judge has not furnished any reasons. Whether the MoU requires further consideration by Parliament is different. However, a stay was not warranted. Notice shall be issued to respondents," the SC bench stated in its order, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Meghalya High Court Order

Last week, the Meghalaya High Court issued an interim stay of execution of the border pact signed by Assam and Meghalaya following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 29,2022. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma, signed the MoU to resolve the long-standing border dispute. According to the MoU, Assam would keep 18.51 square kilometres of land, while Meghalaya would keep 18.28 square kilometres of land, for a total of 36.79 square kilometres of land.

Some residents filed a petition, claiming that the MoU violates the provisions of the Constitution's Sixth Schedule relating to the "administration of tribal areas" in the North East States.

What is the dispute?

Assam and Meghalaya have longstanding disputes in 12 border locations. The two states had signed a pact in six out of 12 areas. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972. The state became a full-fledged state following the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969. But, the Meghalaya government found the Act unacceptable.

Among the 12 disputed areas are Langpih, Upper Tarabari, Gazang Reserve Forest, Hahim, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II, Khanduli, and Retacherra. Six of them have found some sort of resolution in recent times after the MoU was signed between the two states.

The major point of contention was the Langpih in the West Garo Hills, which borders the Kamrup district of Assam. During the British colonial period, Langpih was part of the Kamrup district, but after independence, it became part of the Garo Hills and Meghalaya.

Many attempts have been made to resolve the dispute. In the most recent of the attempts, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya signed an agreement for settlement of an inter-state border dispute in New Delhi. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, "6 out of 12 issues have been settled between Assam and Meghalaya and about 70 percent of the border between the two States has become dispute-free."