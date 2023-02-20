Assam Woman Murders Husband, Mother-In-Law; Keeps Body Parts In Fridge, Dumps In Meghalaya

A WOMAN has been arrested in Guwahati, Assam on charges of murdering her husband and mother-in-law. The accused chopped their body parts, packed in polythene bags, and stored them in a fridge at home for three days before disposing them in neighbouring Meghalaya, police informed on Monday.

The woman killed both his husband and mother-in-law with help of her lover and friend.

The police said the murder took place between August-September 2022 and added that a few body parts of her mother-in-law could be recovered on Sunday from Meghalaya. Both victims who were murdered in this incident were identified as Amarendra De and his mother, Shankari De.

The accused woman was identified as Bandana Kalita who has been arrested by the police along with Dhanjit Deka, the alleged lover of the woman whom with she shared an extramarital relationship. One of her friends, Arup Das was also arrested by the police in this incident.

“The murder took place around seven months back. We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah was quoted as saying by PTI, while he was declining to share further details.

Recently, in a similar incident, 23-year-old Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled with a charging cable by her partner Sahil Gehlot. Following this, he placed the body in a refrigerator at a restaurant owned by his family.

Following their murder, the prime suspect registered missing persons report of her husband and his mother-in-law at the Noonmati police station in Guwahati. However, nothing was found in the investigation.

After some time, Amarendra’s cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Choudhury further said that suspects packed the small pieces of the bodies in polythene bags, transported the bags to Meghalaya, and disposed of the bags in the forested area. “We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased,” he added.