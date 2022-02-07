Dispur | Jagran News Desk: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam on Monday announced that all coronavirus-induced restrictions, including the night curfew, will be withdrawn across the state from February 15 owing to a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Sarma also announced that Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in the state in April, along with other civic polls in the state.

"There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Sarma said that all coronavirus-induced restrictions will be lifted across the state if the COVID-19 situation does not deteriorate.

"If COVID cases do not surge, we will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15. Night curfew will be withdrawn, schools and colleges will also reopen. People will be allowed to celebrate Bihu as well," Sarma said on Sunday, as reported by The Times of India.

It should be noted that Assam on Sunday had reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities, said the state health department, adding that the active caseload stands at 10, 581. So far, the state has reported 7.21 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,791 were recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 7.02 lakh. The death toll, on the other hand, stands at 6,549, as per the health department.

Assam has also conducted 2.80 crore COVID-19 tests so far, out of which 21,152 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, said the state health department while adding that positivity rate stands at 2.11 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma